Tata Punch EV Reach Dealerships – Interior Similar To Nexon EV

As opposed to ICE Punch, Tata Punch EV has an overhauled interior that shares most components with pricier Nexon EV

Within Tata Motors’ SUV lineup, Punch is the smallest offering and has created a special segment of its own below Nexon sub 4m SUV. With 5 Star crash safety rating from GNCAP, rugged looks and a well-packaged features list, Punch soon became popular in India. Now, Tata is launching an electric version of Punch to expand its EV portfolio.

Tata Punch EV Reach Dealerships

If Nexon is the highest-selling vehicle (of any segment) in India, Punch is 3rd highest-selling vehicle with 13,787 units sold in December 2023. In comparison, Tiago and Tigor garner much lower sales numbers. Electrifying Punch would unlock a new horizon of expanding the brand’s reach to target demographic.

Considering growing SUV craze in India, Punch EV could very well be India’s best-selling EV upon launch too, sidelining Tiago EV. The potential that Punch EV packs is very high and pricing is likely to play a big role in establishing this effect. The company has revealed exterior design elements of Punch EV ahead of launch.

For the first time, Punch EV interiors have been spotted of units that have been arriving at Tata’s EV-specific dealerships. There is a massive departure in interiors from what the company is offering with ICE model. The overall look and feel of Punch EV is a big leap in terms of aesthetics, appeal and technology.

We say this because there are a lot of parts sharing with its bigger and more expensive brother, Nexon EV, which was recently launched. The Punch EV spotted at dealership seems to be top-spec Empowered+ trim and hence it gets the same 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster that Tata offers with Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari.

Interior overhaul

Other than that, Punch EV should get the same 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Arcade.ev app suite from Tata. Punch EV gets Tata’s new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo similar to Nexon EV. There should be a new centre console with touch and toggle design HVAC controls as well.

These are a major uplift when compared to the interiors of Punch ICE with a small 7-inch head unit and other shared parts with Tiago and Tigor. Punch EV gets rear disc brakes too, something that Harrier doesn’t get as standard even today. Tata is offering standard Punch EV and Punch EV LR (Long Range) with battery choices and an electrifying performance.

Even the sunroof is optional and not standard, which is much appreciated. Other choices include either a 3.3 kW AC charger or the faster 7.2 kW AC charger. The car sits on a dedicated Acti.ev electric vehicle platform that allows for a front trunk as well, which is the first on any Tata EV before. Charging port is in the front too, which is so much convenient than side ports.