Tata Punch EV Vs New Hyundai Inster EV – Specs, Range Compared

While there is no official confirmation, there’s a high probability of Hyundai Inster coming to India as Exter EV

Hyundai has revealed the new Inster sub-compact EV at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show. When launched in India, Hyundai Inster will primarily rival Tata Punch EV. Here’s a quick specs comparison between Hyundai Inster vs. Tata Punch EV to understand which car offers the best value.

Hyundai Inster Vs. Tata Punch EV – Dimensions

Although Hyundai Inster has a longer wheelbase, it is shorter than Punch EV. Hyundai Inster is 3,825 mm long, as compared to 3,857 mm of Punch EV. Width and height of Inster is 1,610 mm and 1,575 mm, as compared to 1,742 mm and 1,633 mm of Punch EV.

Being taller and wider, Punch EV can accommodate 3 passengers at the rear. In comparison, Hyundai Inster is essentially a 4-seater vehicle. Considering that, Inster can also rival the 4-seater MG Comet EV. In terms of cabin space, Punch EV seems to have an advantage over Inster.

Hyundai Inster Vs. Tata Punch EV – Performance, range, battery pack

Just like Punch EV, Hyundai Inster will be available in Standard and Long Range variants. Although Inster is smaller in size, it comes with larger capacity battery packs. The standard variant of Inster is equipped with a 42-kWh unit, as compared to 25 kWh of standard Punch EV variant. Long Range Inster has a 49-kWh battery pack in comparison to 35 kWh of Punch EV Long Range.

In terms of performance, Hyundai Inster Standard variant has a more powerful electric motor, generating 97 PS and 147 Nm. In comparison, Punch EV Standard model makes 80 PS and 114 Nm. However, in case of the long-range variants, Punch EV has higher performance numbers at 121 PS and 190 Nm. Inster long range variant delivers 115 PS and 147 Nm.

Talking about range, Punch EV has higher numbers at 315 km (MIDC) and 421 km (MIDC) for the standard and long-range variants. In comparison, Hyundai Inster offers 300 km (WLTP) and 355 km (WLTP), respectively. But if Inster is tested as per MIDC or ARAI standards, the range could be higher. Both EVs have a single electric motor that sends power to the front wheels.

Hyundai Inster Vs. Tata Punch EV – Charging time

Both EVs can be charged with AC charger and DC fast charger. For Punch EV, AC chargers are of 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW for both standard and long-range variants. The 3.3 kW AC charger takes around 9.4 hours to charge the 25-kWh battery and around 13.5 hours for the 35-kWh battery (from 10% to 100%). The 7.2 kW AC charger takes 3.6 hours and 5 hours, respectively, for doing the same job. The DC fast charger for Punch EV is a 50-kW charger. For both batteries, 10 to 80% charge can be achieved in 56 minutes.

Hyundai Inster has higher capacity AC and DC chargers that allow faster charging. The 11 kW AC charger of Inster takes 4 hours for the smaller battery pack and 4 hours 35 minutes for the larger battery pack (from 10 to 100 percent). The 120 kW DC fast charger takes just 30 minutes to reach 10 to 80 percent for both battery packs.

Hyundai Inster Vs. Tata Punch EV – Equipment list

While Hyundai has not revealed the full list of features to be offered with Inster, the EV is expected to match the features currently offered with Punch EV. Both Inster and Punch EV are equipped with a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. Other common features include dual-tone interiors, single pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, multiple airbags, 360° camera and blind spot monitor.

Inster has some additional features such as vehicle to load (V2L) charging support and ADAS. However, it is not certain if the India-spec Inster will be getting the ADAS kit. The Indian version will also not get features such as heated front seat and heated steering wheel. India-spec Inster could get front ventilated seats instead, which is already available with Punch EV.

Hyundai Inster Vs. Tata Punch EV – Prices

Equipped with larger capacity battery packs, Hyundai Inster could be launched at a higher pricing, relative to Punch EV. Inster could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 12 lakh. In comparison, Tata Punch EV is available in the range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh.