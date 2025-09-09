Tata Punch Facelift New Rear Design Spied Before Launch – Details

With increased competition, Tata Motors is working hard to keep its best-sellers up to date. In that regard, the company is testing the first ever facelift to Punch crossover SUV. There have been multiple test mule sightings ahead of a launch speculated to happen by 2025 end. New model is expected to be a significant upgrade.

Recent spy shots by Chaitanya Kulkarni show that Tata Punch facelift might get a new redesigned rear. This suggests Punch facelift might be more than just a nip and tuck job. In this particular test mule, Tata is running temporary makeshift tail lights while final tail lights are being finalised. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details.

Tata Punch Facelift New Rear Design

Punch is one of the most successful SUVs launched in India and it was the best-selling car (ICE + EV) sold in India in the calendar year 2024. Keeping it updated will prove beneficial for the brand as it will keep the excitement intact around this vehicle. With GST 2.0 reforms from Indian Government, small car sales are likely to boost further.

With Punch facelift, Tata is likely to implement a new fascia with redesigned grille, headlights and bumpers. All aimed to lend it a more modern and appealing look than it already has. The spied test mule is fully camouflaged to conceal its identity. It shows interesting-looking alloy wheel design.

Rear is the most interesting part as Tata Motors has implemented a temporary makeshift tail light setup. This suggests there could be a major update to Punch’s tail light with new LED units and even a connected design, borrowing cues from its larger sibling, Nexon.

Major interior update

On the inside, Punch facelift will borrow a lot of elements from its electric counterpart, the Punch EV. It will offer a new 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more. Features like 8-speaker music system and ventilated seats are likely to be added too.

It will retain features like sunroof, climate control, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear armrests, rear AC vents, cruise control and more. Powertrains will remain as they are. The same 1.2L 3-cyl NA Petrol engine with 87 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of peak torque along with dual-cylinder i-CNG system will continue.