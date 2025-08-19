Tata Punch Facelift Spied In Pune – Launch Expected Soon

Expected to be launched later this year, Tata Punch facelift will focus largely on interior updates

One of Tata’s best selling cars, Punch will soon be introduced in its facelift avatar. Test mules have been spotted multiple times, revealing details about the exteriors and interiors. A fresh set of spy shots have been shared by automotive enthusiast Suhit Kulkarni. Let’s check out the details.

Tata Punch facelift – What to expect?

Punch facelift was expected to get a more polished appearance, something similar to the electric version. However, recent test mule sightings reveal that the exteriors are largely the same as the current model. Many people may prefer the existing rugged profile of Punch, which could be a reason to maintain a clear distinction between the ICE and EV models.

Tata Punch has features such as projector headlamps and LED DRLs, a wide grille with Y-shaped elements and squared wheel arches. The SUV has R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, door cladding, wheel arch cladding, sill cladding and stylish roof rails. At the rear, Punch has a shark fin antenna and bold LED tail lamps. These features appear to be the same on the facelift. Only exception could be a fresh set of alloy wheels. However, it is not clear due to the camo applied on the wheels. Some new or refreshed detailing is possible at the front and rear.

Interior updates

One of the key changes on the inside is a new 2-spoke steering wheel, as seen with latest Tata models. It comes with leatherette wrapping and has the illuminated Tata logo. Steering mounted touch and toggle switches for the cruise control and audio have also been updated.

Another important update is Tata’s 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Punch facelift may not get the 10.2-inch instrument console, as offered with the top variants of Punch EV. Among other updates, Punch facelift could get a new climate control panel. The existing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be carried over, as seen in the spy shots.

Tata Punch is already well-equipped in its class, offering features such as voice-assisted electric sunroof, engine start/stop, rear AC vents, fast USB charger and smartphone wireless charger. Safety kit is expected to be upgraded with 6-airbags as standard across all variants. Other safety features include electronic stability program and reverse parking camera.

Same powertrain options

Tata Punch facelift will continue with the existing powertrain options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine generates 87.8 PS and 115 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Punch is also offered with CNG option, in which case, output is 73.5 PS and 103 Nm. Tata Punch CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Punch is India’s fastest-selling SUV, having recently achieved cumulative sales of more than 6 lakh units in under four years. It was launched in October 2021. Punch contributes more than one-fourth of Tata’s overall monthly sales and is ranked among the top 5 in the sub-compact SUV segment. Tata Punch facelift will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Fronx, Hyundai Exter and other sub-4-meter SUVs.