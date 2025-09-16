Tata Punch Facelift Spied With Altroz Like Rear LED Light – 360 Camera

While significant changes are expected across the front and rear of Punch facelift, the side profile will have relatively fewer updates

Tata Motors is working on the Punch facelift, which is expected to be launched later this year. A number of updates are expected to be borrowed from the Punch EV. Ahead of its launch, Tata Punch facelift has been spotted again on road tests in Pune by automotive enthusiast Rajeev Bhosle. Let’s check out the new details revealed in the latest spy shots.

2025 Punch facelift – Expected new features

As seen in the images, multiple updates are noticeable at the rear. Tailgate design now appears to have a flatter profile instead of the existing layered structure. While not entirely visible due to the camouflage, the refreshed tailgate design is expected to have a more refined and decluttered look. One can also spot some evidence of a connected tail light arrangement. The overall LED light structure at the rear looks inspired by the Altroz facelift.

Other notable features include dual parking sensors at the rear. The facelift also gets a 360 camera system. Panelling on the sides is largely the same as earlier. But the facelift will still have a distinctive side profile with a new design for the alloy wheels.

Significant changes are expected at the front as well. 2025 Punch facelift could get a refreshed front fascia, featuring updates to the headlights, grille and bumper. The SUV could evolve with a more sophisticated profile, something similar to that of Punch EV. However, finer details aren’t visible due to the heavy camouflage.

Interior updates

2025 Punch facelift is expected to get key changes on the inside as well. One of the key upgrades will be a new 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo. Other desirable features include front ventilated seats and blind spot monitor. 6-airbags will be offered as standard with the 2025 Punch facelift. A 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a refreshed climate control panel could be introduced as well.

Existing Punch model has features such as a 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. The SUV has voice-assisted electric sunroof, fast USB charger, rear AC vents and engine start/stop.

Powertrain options to be retained

2025 Tata Punch facelift will continue using the existing powertrain options. The SUV is offered with a single engine option – a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 87.8 PS and 115 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission.

Punch is also available with CNG option, where the output is 73.5 PS and 103 Nm. Tata Punch CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission. Punch CNG comes with segment-first features such as twin-cylinder tech to boost boot space and direct start in CNG. Other highlights include single advanced ECU, leak detection and thermal incident protection.