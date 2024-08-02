Tata Punch Crosses 4 Lakh Sales In 34 Months Since Launch

The dual-cylinder technology in Tata Punch i-CNG offers no-compromise boot and was first introduced by Tata Motors in India

Ever since it was launched in October 2021, Tata Motors Punch had all the ingredients to be a rockstar. Fast forwarding to August 2024, Tata Punch has emerged as a rockstar with huge accomplishments bagged in its name. Now, Punch has bagged yet another major milestone by becoming the fastest SUV to reach 4 lakh sales.

Tata Punch Sales Milestone

Tata Punch has been a great offering from Tata Motors. It falls under the sub 4m SUV segment, positioned below Nexon in company’s portfolio. Punch scored an excellent 5 Star crash rating too, awarded by Global NCAP agency under Safer Cars For India initiative.

Punch comes with a high ground clearance, tough body cladding, high seating position among others. These attributes were reserved for the 4m long vehicles and Tata offered the same for the masses at an even more affordable price than its 4m offering, Nexon. Punch is available in both ICE (Petrol and CNG) and EV versions.

Launched in October 2021, Tata Punch had huge sales potential. Within a year, Tata Punch reached 1 lakh sales milestone in August 2022 and set a new record by achieving this milestone in just 10 months. Soon, Tata Punch’s sales took off from here onwards with the gap narrowing between the consecutive lakh sales.

The 2 lakh sales mark was achieved in May 2023, in just 9 months from the 1 lakh milestone. Within a span of just 7 months, Tata Punch crossed 3 lakh units in December 2023. In the next 7 months, in July 2024, Tata Punch achieved the 4 lakh sales milestone too. This translates into 4 lakh sales in 34 months, or 11,764 cars sold every month on average since launch.

Currently, Tata Punch is India’s best-selling car of all genres, segments, price and size. Tata Motors sold 1,10,308 Punch in H1 2024, positioning it at the top of the sales charts. Tata Punch also became one of the first front wheel drive SUVs to conquer the unpredictable and treacherous peak of Sandakphu.

Statement from Tata Motors

Speaking on this accomplishment, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has always been known for its deep understanding of the Indian consumer. This attribute enables us to create disruptive yet highly functional products. With the Punch, we not only introduced the Indian market to a new sub-segment but also successfully democratized the SUV attributes by offering a comprehensive package in a compact footprint.

We are elated that the Punch has resonated so well with the Indian consumers and has progressively found a loyal customer base, who have become its biggest brand ambassadors. We take great pride in crossing this milestone and are confident that the next 1 Lakh will be achieved even faster.”