Tata Punch First Batch Owners Start Taking Deliveries Across India

Tata Punch is India’s safest car – Scoring more points than Nexon, Altroz and XUV300 in Global NCAP crash test

On Monday, Tata Motors launched the new Punch micro SUV. It is being presented in four variants of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The new Punch is priced from Rs 5.49 lakh for the base Pure XE MT variant, going upto Rs 9.39 lakh for top of the line Creative trim. All prices are ex-sh.

Tata Punch borrows its design and features from the Harrier and Nexon. It is positioned at the bottom of the company’s SUV lineup and is built on ALFA-ARC platform. It gets a bold stance and class leading interior features and space.

Tata Punch Delivery And Testing

Tata Punch deliveries have started across India. Tata Motors have stated that they have enough Punch units to make comfortably meet the first batch of deliveries. Tata Punch booking numbers are not made public yet.

At the same time, its testing post launch continues. It was recently spied testing in Pune by automotive enthusiast Santosh More (via Rushlane Spylane). Tata has plans to launch electric as well as CNG version of Punch in the future.

Tata Punch Design

Built on Impact 2.0 design language, the Punch SUV boasts of a tall stance with a ground clearance of 187mm. It claims to be capable of taking on the most challenging road conditions in the country. Presented in 7 exterior colour choices, buyers get two optional packs of Rhythm and Dazzle.

Punch gets projector headlamps, LED DRLs, signature LED tail lamps and distinct cladding on doors, wheel arches and sills. It also boasts of roof rails, dual tone roof options of white and black and a signature Humanity Line. Tata Punch rides on R16 diamond cut alloy wheels.

Tata Punch interiors sport premium fabric seats with a Tri Arrow design, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob shifts, body coloured AC vents and a Granite Black dashboard with Glacier Grey inserts. Features include a 7 inch Harman touchscreen system, 7 inch TFT semi-digital instrument cluster and iRA connected car technology with What3Words and Natural Voice technology.

It also gets automatic headlights and auto AC. The feature list continues with auto fold ORVMs, a cooled glove box, steering mounted controls, adjustable driver seat and tilt steering and over 25 utility spaces. The boot space is at 366 liters. It however does not sport a sunroof.

5 Star in Global NCAP

Tata Punch has scored a 5 star safety rating at Global NCAP. This makes Punch the third vehicle from Tata Motors to get this honour after the Nexon in December 2018 and more recently Altroz in January 2020. The new Punch gets the highest in adult occupant protection rating at 16.453 out of 17 point as compared to any other vehicle in India. In child protection too it has scored the most points than any other car in India. It received a 4 star rating at 40.891 out of 49 points.

Safety is via dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD and cornering stability control. It also gets cruise control, brake sway control, front fog lamp with cornering function, perimetric alarm system and driver and co-driver seat belt reminders.

Engine Specs

Tata Punch is equipped with a 1.2 liter Revotron BS6 engine with the latest Dyna-Pro technology. This engine makes 86 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to 5 speed manual and AMT options. ARAI has certified fuel efficiency at 18.97 km/l on MT and 18.82 km/l on AMT. Tata Punch enters a segment wherein it will take directly compete with the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis. It will also pose some competition to the likes of Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.