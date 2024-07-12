Tata Punch ICE, CNG Facelift Spied – Exteriors, Interiors, New Details Out

Equipping Punch with a comprehensive range of features has delivered excellent results, a strategy that will continue with the facelift version

Launched in 2021, Punch has emerged as one of the best selling SUVs in the country. Counting total sales of ICE and EV variants, Punch is currently the top selling car in the country. It is ahead of other popular cars such as Maruti Swift, Hyundai Creta, Baleno and WagonR.

Tata Punch facelift – Exterior updates

Key changes are likely to include a refreshed front grille and redesigned headlamps. The latter can be similar to the ones currently in use with Punch EV. Side profile will be updated with a new set of alloy wheels. Changes at the rear will be minimal. As seen with the test mule, the tail lamps are the same as the current model. Hat tip to Pushkar Sudhir Gadgil from Rushlane Spylane for these exclusive spy shots.

Punch facelift – Interior updates

In line with consumer expectations, Punch facelift will be getting a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is likely to be the same unit, as available with the Punch EV. Top-spec variants of the current ICE Punch are equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman. The facelift model could get a 10.25-inch fully digital driver display as well. Top-spec Creative variant of the current model is equipped with a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster.

Interiors of the test mule also reveal a drive mode button installed near the gear lever. This is something similar to that of Tata Altroz. The steering wheel appears to be the same as the current model. However, it is possible that Tata’s new 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo can be introduced with Punch facelift. Another new feature that can enhance user experience is ventilated front seats.

New safety features

Punch is already rated among the safest SUVs in India. It received a 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. A comprehensive range of safety features are available such as electronic stability program, rear parking sensor, reverse parking camera, rain sensing wipers and tyre pressure monitoring system. With the facelift model, the safety net could be expanded with features such as six airbags as standard and a 360° surround view camera with blind spot monitoring.

Same powertrain options

Punch facelift will continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine. It delivers 87.8 PS / 115 Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. Punch is also available with dual-fuel CNG + petrol option. When running on CNG, the output is 73.5 PS and 103 Nm. Punch CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is possible that Tata may introduce the AMT gearbox option with Punch facelift CNG. AMT gearbox has already been introduced with Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG.

Tata Punch facelift is expected to debut next year. Launch price could be around Rs 6 lakh. Tata Punch primarily rivals the Hyundai Exter SUV. It also competes with other similarly priced cars such as Maruti Ignis, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Citroen C3.