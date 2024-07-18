Tata Punch ICE Gets Discounts For The First Time (Limited Period) – Altroz Gets Some Too

Recently, Tata Punch has emerged as India’s best-selling vehicle of all genres and segments, which is a huge feat for this sub 4m offering

Ever since its launch, Tata Punch proved that it had a lot of potential. In the recent past, the popularity of Punch has skyrocketed. Today, it is not only the best-selling Tata Motors vehicle, but it is the best-selling car of any genre and segment in India. The company is offering a limited-period discount on Punch

Punch ICE Gets Discounts

Sales were so good, Tata Punch ICE never seems to have gotten any sort of discounts. Sure there were a few minor corporate discounts applicable at all times. There have been many discounts on Punch EV from time to time to boost sales. Hat tip to MotorArena for the update.

Manufacturers often don’t provide any monetary benefits or discounts on vehicles that are doing well in the sales charts. That might be the reason why we don’t remember Tata Punch ICE getting any sort of cash discounts or exchange/scrappage bonuses of any magnitude, ever. That changes today, though.

Tata Motors is offering a limited-period discount on Punch ICE. A notification from the company to dealers across the country announced the same. Goal is to maximise Punch ICE retail sales. This offer stands from 18th of this month and extends all the way till 31st of this month.

The notification read “Dear all, We are happy to share that to extend support this month, we are introducing the existing scheme of **Rs. 15,000** on **Punch** (excluding Pure) for **all fuel options**. Let’s maximize Punch retail as this scheme is applicable only from **July 18th to 31st**. **Thank you.**

According to this notification, Tata Punch ICE will get benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Except for the base Pure trim, all other variants of Punch ICE across all the fuel options (petrol and CNG) will benefit from this scheme.

Altroz gets discounts too

Other than Punch ICE, Altroz is also a recipient of monetary benefits starting today, 18th of July to 31st of July. Called ‘Intervention Schemes’, Tata Altroz is subjected to a consumer discount of Rs 10,000, as announced through a notification to dealerships.

The notification regarding Altroz discounts mentioned that this Intervention Consumer Discount is applicable to all fuel and gearbox options of Altroz of the following trim levels – XE, XE+, XM, XM S, XM+, XM+ S, XMA+ and XMA+ S. Apart from these trims, the Rs 10,000 Intervention Consumer Discount is not offered on other trims.

Altroz sales has been picking up in the recent past. If we analyse hatchback sales for the month of June 2024, Altroz sales almost halved YoY, but there was a sharp 87.65% MoM growth. Where Punch is concerned, it is India’s best-selling car as of June 2024.