Tata Punch Idle Start Stop Feature Deleted From Base Variant

Mechanically, updated Tata Punch base Pure trim retains the 1.2L, 3-cylinder petrol mill which makes 86 PS and 113 Nm

Punch has become one of the best selling Tata cars on offer today. It is marketed as an SUV by Tata, and sits below the Nexon in the company line-up. Last month, Punch even climbed up the ladder and made it to top 10 Cars list. Even with quirky proportions, it comes off as a handsome-looking fella. Value and SUV design is not just Punch’s main selling point though.

Punch scores 5-stars in older GNCAP crash test protocols. By doing so, it essentially is the least expensive car to score a 5-star crash rating, period. With rising input costs, car prices have shot up to the sky. In such cases, manufacturers resort to price hikes or cut a few features. Some manufacturers do both at the same time too. Updated Tata Punch base Pure trim is now devoid of features that it used to get earlier. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Updated Tata Punch Base Pure Trim

Punch base Pure trim is one of the most value for money. When compared to the new updated Tata Punch base Pure trim, not a lot has been axed. That being said, Pure trim came with a host of features, to begin with.

It got front two power windows, a neatly designed panel for its manual AC, turn indicator on its ORVMs, Eco mode, and engine start/stop functionality to extract more fuel economy. Take a look at TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly’s walkaround video below.

It lacked rear power windows, a music system, steering-mounted audio controls, manually dimming IRVM, and more. Music system can be opted with a Rhythm pack, though. Updated Tata Punch base Pure trim remains vastly similar. However, only one feature has been axed. That is engine start/stop functionality that turns off the engine when stationary to save fuel.

With this feature gone, updated Tata Punch base Pure trim only gets an Eco mode switch beside its steering wheel. Prior to this update, there used to be a switch to turn off start/stop feature as well.

Specs & Competition

Tata Motors has offered two special editions with Punch namely Kaziranga Edition and recently, Camo Edition. With these special editions, Tata has been offering individuality even with their inexpensive Punch hatchback. Mechanically, Tata Punch retains the 1.2L, 3-cylinder petrol mill.

This engine makes 86 PS of power at 6,000 RPM and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 RPM. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Prices for Punch now start from Rs. 5,92,900 (ex-sh). It competes with Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the likes.