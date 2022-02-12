Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition Debuts – To Be Auctioned At IPL 2022

Tata Punch is likely to get a turbocharged petrol engine early next year which will be offered in the top two trims only

Tata Punch has been off to a great start, with sales crossing 10k units last month. It has already become the 2nd best-selling Tata car, after Nexon. Tata Group is also the official sponsor of the 2022 IPL.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition

Tata Motors will be auctioning a one of a kind Punch, called Punch Kaziranga Edition at the 2022 IPL. Tata says, “Get ready to witness the premiere of the All-New Tata PUNCH Kaziranga Edition at the Tata IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

This “one-of-a-kind” SUV will be auctioned off exclusively to fans and the proceeds from this shall benefit the conservation efforts at Kaziranga. The successful bidder shall take home this special edition SUV and unique Tata IPL experiences. Catch the action LIVE on 12th-13th February.”

In terms of features, Punch gets automatic headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control and automatic wipers. It also offers iRA connected car tech as an optional accessory. Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

While Punch has generally received positive reviews from all corners, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor isn’t punch(y) enough. It is suitable for daily intra-city commutes but doesn’t offer much excitement in terms of performance. To lure enthusiasts, Tata Motors is likely to launch a turbocharged motor with the micro UV.

New Turbocharged Engine

The same 1.2-litre petrol motor will be fitted with a turbocharger to produce a higher output. This is the same powertrain available in Altroz i-Turbo which was launched at the start of last year. In the premium hatch, this engine kicks out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque and is exclusively mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Deriving this motor for Punch won’t be very difficult as the micro UV is based on the same ALFA platform underpinning Altroz.

Currently, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit powering Punch generates 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. It also gets two drive modes- City and Eco. Reports further claim that the turbocharged engine will be offered in the top two trims- Accomplished and Creative.

Price, Variants & other details

The turbo petrol variants of Punch are expected to go on sale by end of February or early March next year. Tata is also planning to launch a CNG version of Punch sometime this year. Customers can choose from seven colour options including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red.

Punch rivals other crossovers and micro UVs such as the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It also locks horns against Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.