Tata Punch Launch Date Is 18th Oct – Deliveries To Start Soon

Tata Motors sales as well as their stock price is growing at a record pace in 2021

Launch of the Tata Punch is just around the corner. Official date is 18th Oct 2021. While almost all details of the upcoming Micro SUV are out in the public domain, only its pricing announcement is pending. Even the safety rating was revealed via a recent leak, which confirmed that the Punch will be having a 5-Star GNCAP rating.

The Punch is based on the new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture. It shares it with the Altroz which too is based on the same platform. Tata’s signature IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy dictates the overall appeal of the car. To add to its SUV quotient, Tata’s design team has employed thick plastic claddings all around the Punch. Top of the line trims also get a dual tone colour scheme, which further adds to Punch’s aggressive look.

Tata Punch Trims and Colour Options

For a change, Tata has decided to use a new variant naming strategy in which they have discarded the traditional XE/XM/XT/XZ list and instead have used adjectives like Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Pure happens to be the new base model, while Adventure sits over it.

Creative is the top-end trim and Accomplished is the second from top. Colour options include 7 different colours, including Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Daytona Grey, Calypso Red, Tornado Blue, Tropical Mist and Orcus White. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the Tata Punch Pure variant below, by Ace of wheels.

Under the hood, Tata has employed its tried and tested 3 cylinder 1.2 litre petrol motor, which also powers other Tata products like the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The motor can dish out 85 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. On the Punch, Tata will be offering 2 transmission options, a 5 speed MT and an AMT setup.

On the inside, the Punch’s design looks similar to the one seen on Altroz. It gets a semi digital instrument cluster, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment unit which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Tata’s new iRA connected features pack, flat bottom steering, multiple drive modes, cruise control, auto wipers and headlamps and much more.

Tata Punch Safety

On the safety front, it gets dual airbags, rear parking camera and sensors, ABS and EBD. As stated earlier, it is expected to have gotten a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. Official announcement is expected at launch event.

In Tata’s portfolio, the Punch will be positioned as the new entry-level SUV and hence will be placed below the Nexon. Due to its pricing and positioning, it will be placed above the Tiago and at a similar level as the Altroz. Unsurprisingly, it also shares its platform and considerable powertrain components with the Altroz.

The Punch is expected to be priced in the range of INR 5-8.5 lakhs, and hence will be a direct competitor to other Micro SUVs and multiple hatchbacks. Competition would include Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i10 NIOS, Mahindra KUV 100 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Thanks to its pricing, it will also land up competing with the entry level trims of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Official bookings have already commenced and one can book a Punch for INR 21K at Tata dealerships or Tata’s official website.