Tata Punch Spied Without Dual Tone Alloys, Foglamps – Base Or Mid Variant?

Showcased at the 2020 Auto expo as the HBX Concept, this micro-SUV, now christened ‘Punch’ will be officially unveiled on 4th October 2021, followed by launch

Tata Punch is based on the brand’s ALFA platform that also underpins the Altroz while it follows the company’s Impact 2.0 design language. As per leaked info, new Punch will offer boot space of 366 liters and have ground clearance of 187 mm. This is as against 345 liter boot space and 165mm ground clearance seen on the Altroz.

Tata Punch Base and Mid Variants

Tata Punch is expected to be offered in four trim levels of Pure (XE), Adventure (XM), Accomplished (XT), and Creative (XT O). Thanks to a new video from CARKHANA, here are the first images of Tata Punch base and Tata Punch mid variants.

From the images, you can notice that there are three different variants in the frame. The first two Punch in white colours, are probably the base and mid variants – XE and XM. Punch white on the left is seen with foglight, but is wearing halogen headlight. It is also seen with black alloys, unlike the dual tone alloys which will come with top of the line Punch.

Punch white in the center, is seen without the foglights. It is likely to be wearing steel wheels, instead of alloys. This could be the Tata Punch XE base trim. More details will be revealed tomorrow by Tata Motors, when they officially reveal the New Punch.

Tata Punch will get exterior colour options of White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue, and Urban Bronze along with dual-tone options. Borrowing some exterior design elements from the Harrier, Tata Punch gets a vertically split headlamp unit, a dual tone front bumper and black cladding. Automatic headlamps and automatic wipers will be restricted to top end variants.

Both Altroz and Punch share the same 90 degree opening doors that allows for easier ingress and egress thus making it particularly easy to access rear seats. The micro SUV measures 3,840mm in length, 1,822mm in width and is 1,635 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

Tata Punch Interiors

Its interiors are done up in a silver grey colour scheme with features that include a cooled glove box, Harman sound system and a floating 7 inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Punch will also get Tata’s latest iRA connected car technology.

It also gets a 7 inch semi digital instrument cluster from the Altroz, automatic AC, cruise control and push button start/stop feature. Safety is via dual front airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD which could relate to a high safety rating.

Tata Punch Petrol Engine

Tata Punch will borrow its engine lineup from the Altroz. This 1.2 liter, naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine is rated at 86 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT options sending power to front wheels.

It will sport two driving modes of City and Eco with Traction Pro mode. The Punch is also likely to get Altroz’ 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of 110 hp power mated to a 5 speed manual. Tata Punch is likely to be priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh range. It will rival Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT besides select variants of Maruti Swift, Hyundai NIOS, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.