Tata Punch New GST Prices Up To Rs 88k Cut – Petrol and CNG

Tata Motors has announced a major price reduction for its popular micro-SUV, the Tata Punch, following the revised GST structure. With the new GST rate cut to 18%, ex-showroom prices of Tata Punch variants have come down by up to Rs 87,900, making the SUV even more appealing for budget-conscious buyers. The revised prices are effective immediately and cover Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, and CNG MT variants.

Tata Punch Petrol MT – Prices Down By Up To Rs 82,800

The manual variants of the Tata Punch are now significantly more affordable. The entry-level Pure MT now costs Rs 5.67 lakh, down from Rs 6.19 lakh earlier, marking a price cut of Rs 52,700. Similarly, the Pure (O) trim is priced at Rs 6.23 lakh, down by Rs 58,000.

The mid-level Adventure variants also see sizeable cuts – the Adventure MT now costs Rs 6.55 lakh, while the Adventure+ is at Rs 6.87 lakh, both down by around Rs 61,000 to Rs 64,000. The Adventure S trim is priced at Rs 7.06 lakh, with a Rs 65,700 reduction. Higher-spec Accomplished trims like Accomplished+ CAMO and Accomplished+S CAMO are now between Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh, offering a saving of Rs 71,700 to Rs 77,200.

The Creative range, including Creative+, Creative+S and the CAMO editions, also benefits with new prices ranging from Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh, all reduced by up to Rs 82,800.

Tata Punch Petrol AMT – Price Cuts Up To Rs 87,900

For buyers preferring convenience, the Petrol AMT trims have also become more attractive with price reductions across the lineup. The Adventure AMT is now priced at Rs 7.10 lakh, down by Rs 66,100, while the Adventure+ AMT drops by Rs 69,100 to Rs 7.42 lakh.

The Adventure S AMT now costs Rs 7.61 lakh, reflecting a Rs 70,800 drop, while Adventure+S is at Rs 8.06 lakh after a Rs 75,100 cut. The Accomplished+ trims with AMT are now priced between Rs 8.25 lakh and Rs 8.84 lakh, offering savings of around Rs 76,800 to Rs 82,300.

At the top end, the Creative+ AMT trims including the CAMO versions see the steepest cuts – up to Rs 87,900. Prices now start at Rs 8.89 lakh and go up to Rs 9.44 lakh, depending on the variant.

Tata Punch CNG MT – Now More Affordable By Up To Rs 86,600

The eco-friendly Punch CNG variants have also received price cuts, making them an even stronger choice for buyers looking at lower running costs. The Pure CNG variant now costs Rs 6.67 lakh, cheaper by Rs 62,100. The Adventure CNG and Adventure+ CNG are now priced at Rs 7.42 lakh and Rs 7.74 lakh respectively, reflecting cuts of around Rs 69,000 to Rs 72,100.

Adventure S CNG now retails at Rs 7.93 lakh, while higher trims like Accomplished+ and Accomplished+S CAMO range between Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh, offering benefits of Rs 78,100 to Rs 86,600.

