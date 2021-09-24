Tata Punch New Images Confirm 90 Degree Opening Doors Like Altroz

Tata Punch micro-SUV is set for a festive launch and will rival Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Punch, a micro SUV from Tata Motors, is set for launch in the coming weeks. It will make its official debut next month, where full details are expected to be revealed. Except for the price, which will be revealed at launch.

Based on Tata H2X concept and also known as the Tata Hornbill, initial examples have starting making their entry into company showrooms and several details have been revealed. Latest images are credit to automotive enthusiast Vishnu Nair.

Tata Punch 90 Degree Door Opening

Positioned between the Tiago NRG and the Nexon, the Punch will be the smallest SUV in the lineup. It will be positioned on the same ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform as is seen on the Altroz developed under the Impact 2.0 design language. More colour combinations and personalized options could be revealed.

Other exterior features include a split headlamp set up with a tri arrow design, imposing bumpers and body cladding. It will also receive rear wiper and washer and automatic headlamps which could be reserved for the top spec variants while it will ride on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Another highlight of Punch will be the 90 degree door opening feature, which is currently on offer with Tata Altroz.

Semi-digital Instrument Cluster

Tata Punch will also borrow its semi digital instrument cluster from the Altroz with analog markings for speedometer. It will also sport a free floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a 7 inch colour display with info on gear position, fuel level, trip meter, RPM and distance to empty. It could also receive Tata’s latest iRA connected car technology.

Cabin comforts will also include height adjustable driver seat, rear arm rests with cup holders, climate control and a flat bottom steering wheel design with steering mounted controls. The Tata Punch is also set to receive a high safety rating with safety equipment that will include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and camera and ABS and EBD.

Engine Specs

Tata Punch will be powered by the same engine that is seen on Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. This 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 86 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and AMT transmission options. The Punch could also receive a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine that offers 110 hp power mated to a 5 speed manual.

Tata Motors is also planning an electric variant of the Punch in the future. Based on a teaser released by the company, the Punch could also be offered with three modes. These could include a mode for city and highway driving, one for a more rugged terrain and the third for slippery and wet surfaces.

Expected pricing for Tata Punch could be in the Rs 5-8.5 lakh range. With this pricing, it will take on Mahindra KUV100 NXT, upcoming Citroen C3 and Maruti Ignis along with other sub 4 meter SUVs such as Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It will also rival hatchbacks like Maruti Swift and Hyundai NIOS.