Tata Punch Off-Roading Skills Showcased On A Test Track

Tata Punch will be presented in 4 variants and 7 colour options with a long list of features and custom packs

Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch micro-SUV ahead of its market launch. Tata Punch will deviate from the regular variant lineup of XE, XM, XT and XZ. It will instead, come in with four trims of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. To be offered in seven colour options of Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Calypso Red, Tropical Mist and Tornado Blue, Tata Punch will also get additional packs of Rhythm, Dazzle and IRA.

Variant-wise Features

Tata Punch is the second model to be based on an Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture following the Altroz hatchback while it boasts of an IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. Dimensions are at 3,840mm length, 1,822mm width and 1,635mm height with a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Variant-wise features start off with the base Pure (MT) trim. These include a Humanity chrome line, painted bumpers, LED indicators, cladding on doors, wheels, arch, and sill and 90 degree opening doors. The interiors sport tilt steering, front power windows, IAS and ESS technology along with safety equipment among which are dual airbags, brake sway control, ISOFIX, central locking with key, RPAS and EBS, EBD and CSC as standard.

Tata Punch Adventure (MT and AMT), being more off-road oriented, gets full wheel covers, anti-glare IRVMs, follow me home headlamps, all four power windows and body coloured ORVMs and ODH. It also sports central locking with flip key, steering mounted controls and infotainment via a 4 inch system with 4 speakers.

Features on board the Accomplished variant includes front fog lamps, LED tail lamps, a rear view camera and rides on R15 hyper style wheels. It also gets push button start/stop feature, one-touch-down windows, height adjustable driver seat and cruise control. Infotainment is via a 7 inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 4 speakers and 2 tweeters.

Top of the line Creative variant of Tata Punch receives projector headlamps and LED DRLs. It also gets puddle lamps, roof rails, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers with rear wiper and washer and rear defogger while it rides on R16 diamond cut alloy wheels. The interiors boast of fully automatic temperature control, a cooled glove box, auto folding ORVMs, rear seat arm rest and leather finished steering wheel and gear knob. A 7 inch TFT instrument cluster is also a part of its interior makeup.

Custom Packs

The four variants of Tata Punch also receive Custom Packs of Rhythm Pack on the Pure variant that consists of a floating 4 inch infotainment system along with 4 speakers and steering controls. The Rhythm Pack on the Adventure trim includes a 7 inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with 2 tweeters and rear camera.

A Dazzle Pack is offered on the Accomplished variant. This includes LED DRLs and projector headlamps along with a pillar black tape and 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. There is an IRA pack offered with the Creative variant of Tata Punch. It consists of IRA connected car technology. Connected car technology gets remote lock/unlock, remote lights on/off, intrusion alert, geo-fencing and live car location.

Pre-bookings for the Tata Punch have opened at a down payment of Rs 21,000. Launch price is expected to be in a range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It will take on competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ignis and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.