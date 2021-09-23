Tata Punch Official Debut Date Is 4th Oct – New Walkaround Video

The upcoming Tata Punch is expected to be priced between Rs 5.50 – 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom) and is likely to hit showrooms in the next couple of weeks

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its much anticipated crossover Punch which for a long time, had been marketed with the name HBX. The micro UV is based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) which also underpins the brand’s premium hatchback Altroz.

The upcoming crossover will be positioned below Nexon in the company’s lineup of SUVs. Punch has been designed as per the carmaker’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy which has been the basis of design of many current generation models under the company’s portfolio. It will make its official debut on 4th Oct.

Exterior Design

A walk-around video of the crossover uploaded by Car Kraz on YouTube reveals intricate details of its exterior and interior design. Speaking of design, Punch looks very similar to the HBX Concept which was presented at the last edition of Auto Expo barring a few subtle variations. Upfront, the UV gets Tata’s signature Humanity line grille with a gloss black finish. The grille gets an interesting price of tri-arrow detail.

It also borrows the split lighting setup upfront from its larger siblings Harrier and Safari which feature the main headlamp cluster at bumper and LED DRLs on top. Tri-arrow motifs also feature in the air intake grille down the lower bumper. The muscular front bumper enhances the SUV stance of Punch which is further accentuated by flared wheel arches and black claddings along the side profile.

The primary highlight on the side profile is a set of 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels that give the car a premium appeal. Tata Motors will be offering Punch in five different colour schemes out of which the dual-tone paint options will come with a blacked-out roof and pillars. The creases along the side profile further add a modern appeal to the car. At rear, the crossover over features wraparound LED taillamps which tri-arrow details.

Interiors & Features on offer

Inside the cabin, the company has opted for an all-black upholstery and a nice-looking dual-tone dashboard. In line with other modern Tata cars, the carmaker has gone for a minimalist design for Punch’s interiors but the cabin has been well equipped. Feature highlights include a floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a semi-digital instrument console, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control and multifunctional steering wheel.

The infotainment system will be equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apart from iRA connected car technology which offers a range of functionalities. Other creature comforts on offer include a Harman stereo system, traction modes of Sand, Mud and Rock, hill start assist and rear parking camera. Safety kit comprises dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

Engine Specs

Powering the micro UV will be a 1.2-lire naturally aspirated petrol engine that pushes out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor might also be included in the lineup. Both these units will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of an AMT. Upon its launch, Punch will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.