Tata Punch Orange Colour Spied – Unofficial Bookings Open At Rs 21k

After Altroz premium hatchback, Tata Punch micro SUV is the second model to be underpinned by the brand’s ALFA-ARC platform

We know the upcoming micro SUV from Tata Motors by many names. It was called H2X concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Thereafter, it went by the name HBX and Hornbill. The company has only recently detailed the name as Punch by which this micro SUV will be known at the time of launch.

It will be the first SUV to be built on an ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), with Impact 2.0 design language. It will be positioned below the Nexon sub-compact SUV in India and will employ latest features while it will share its engine lineup with Altroz premium hatchback. A new orange colour Tata Punch has now been spied near Balewadi in Pune. Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Prateek Singh Saun.

Tata Punch Bookings

Tata Punch will be launched in the coming days, just ahead of the festive season. Though Tata Motors has not announced the start of official bookings, unofficial bookings are already being accepted at select dealerships across India.

There are many who have already booked the car, even before Tata reveals the car in flesh. Tata Punch is yet to make a public debut. Vinay Sagar is one such customer who has already booked the car. He made his Punch booking done at Orange Auto, Hyderabad by paying a sum of Rs 21,000 as advance payment.

Two Tone Colour Scheme

The 5 seater micro SUV, in a sub 4 meter category, will sport a two tone colour scheme. It will get C Pillars integrated door handles and squared wheel arches. Plastic body cladding, a large front bumper, split headlamps and LED DRLs along with LED tail lamps in a signature tri-arrow design will be seen. A raked windshield and a sculpted tail gate are also a part of its exterior makeup. The new Punch will ride on 16 inch alloy wheels.

Interiors of the new Punch will see a large and comfortable cabin with ample space for upto 5 adults in a similar arrangement as that seen on its HBX concept. Features in its top of the line variant will see an a semi digital instrument cluster, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with a floating display unit, height adjustable driver seat and a flat bottom steering wheel.

Tata Punch will also receive push button start, cruise control, climate control and rear armrests with cup holders. Safety will be via dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking camera. Punch should also receive segment-first features like hill start assist and hill descent control along with traction modes of Sand, Mud and Rock.

Engine and Transmission

Tata Punch is likely to come in with a single petrol engine option as is also seen on the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. This 1.2 liter, naturally aspirated, 3 cylinder petrol engine will offer 86 hp power and 115 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission and AMT. It could also receive a turbo variant of the same engine along with a CNG option at a later stage.

Tata’s mini SUV will compete with the Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100. Given that estimates put the Punch in a Rs 5 – 8.5 lakh range, this competitive pricing will also allow it to take on hatchbacks such as the Maruti Swift, Hyundai i10 NIOS and select variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It will also take on the upcoming Citroen C3.