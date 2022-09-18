Tata Punch Owner Installs Blue Star AC In The Boot – With Batteries

Nothing is wrong with the in-built AC of Tata Punch – This is just an experiment carried out by the owner

With temperatures soaring during summer months, a car’s cooling system is pushed to its limits. In 2022, several places in India recorded temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius. Things are only going to get worse, as global temperatures are expected to rise by around 1.5 degrees Celsius during 2030 and 2050.

As car ACs take longer to cool down the cabin during summers, YouTuber FWS – FunWithScience has come up with a radical idea of using a window AC inside the car. The experiment has been conducted on Tata Punch, using a couple of large batteries and inverter.

Tata Punch Owner Installs Blue Star AC

At first, Tata Punch stock AC is put to the test. Outside temperature is approx. 41 degrees Celsius whereas cabin temperature is recorded at 36 degrees Celsius. After running the car’s AC for 20 minutes, cabin temperature drops to 24 degrees Celsius. After 30 minutes time, cabin temperature reaches a cool 20 degrees Celsius. Tata Punch stock AC seems to be performing quite well, even though there may be a few minutes of discomfort initially.

In the next step, the car is shown fitted with a window AC from Blue Star. It is powered by additional battery packs, connected to an inverter. The actual process of fitting the window AC in the car’s boot section and installing the battery, inverter connections hasn’t been shown in the video.

Probably explaining the details was not required, as its largely a simple setup that can be found in several homes across the country. Only difference is that this time the inverter-battery combo is powering a window AC placed in the boot of a car.

As the window AC vents out hot air, the boot lid has to be kept open at all times. To make the window AC perform optimally, a film of plastic wrapping has been used at the rear. It works as a barrier between the cool air coming from the front and the hot air escaping from the rear.

Tata Punch window AC performance

After taking reactions from some friends and strangers, the window AC is finally put to the test. It is turned on when the cabin temperature is 33 degrees Celsius. The window AC cools down the cabin much faster, reaching 18 degrees Celsius in just around 4 minutes.

However, this comparison is a bit flawed. That’s because the stock AC was tested during day time, whereas the window AC was tested at night time. It is possible that the window AC would have taken longer to cool the cabin if it was tested in the same environment as that of stock AC.

While the idea seems to work, it is apparently impractical for everyday use. May be a larger vehicle with modified boot lit for hot air release can work without drawing unnecessary attention. And use of more powerful lithium-ion battery packs instead of lead-acid setup can cool the car for longer.