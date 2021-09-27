Tata Punch Price Range Could Be From Rs 4.99 L To Rs 8.29 L Ex-Sh

90 degree opening doors and larger dimensions along with higher ground clearance will mark the entry of Tata’s new SUV in India

Several automakers in India is planning for festive launches. The new gen Maruti Celerio, Toyota Belta, Mahindra XUV700, MG Astor and the new Tata Punch are among these upcoming models along with the new Force Gurkha and Maruti Swift S-CNG.

Tata Punch will receive a virtual unveiling on 4th October 2021, just ahead of the festive season in India. It has been spied on test on numerous occasions and images have been released drawing our attention to both its exterior and interior makeup.

Set to come in with an SUV stance with design features inspired by Tata cars in the forever range among which are models like the Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The new Punch will boast of larger dimensions as compared to that seen on its rivals Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.

Tata Punch Prices – Unofficial

The micro SUV will stand 3,840mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and 1,635mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,450mm. At these dimensions, even though it will be Tata’s smallest SUV, it is larger than Maruti Ignis. It will be positioned between the Tiago and Nexon in the company lineup.

Price indications place the new Tata Punch in a range between Rs 5-8.3 lakhs. As per leaked unofficial prices, Tata Punch XE MT base variant is expoected to be priced from Rs 4.99 lakhs while Punch XM could be priced at Rs 4.49 lakh. Punch XT is Rs 6.29 lakh while its Punch AMT XTA is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh. Tata Punch XZ could be priced from Rs 7.49 lakh while its top variant could cost Rs 7.69 lakh. Tata Punch XZA AMT could come in at Rs 8.29 lakh, ex-sh.

Tata Punch Variants And Colours

This new SUV in a 5 seater layout, will also sport 90 degree opening doors as are seen on the Altroz. It is built on the same ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform. Dual tone alloy wheels, a sloping roofline and heavily styled C pillars are also a part of its exterior makeup.

On board features will include a split headlamp with triarrow design, new front fascia, squared off wheel arches, body cladding and rear wiper and washer. Top spec variants will ride on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The Punch will borrow its semi digital instrument cluster from the Altroz which comes in with analogue read outs for speedometer along with a 7 inch colour display for gear position indicator, RPM, fuel level, trip meter and distance to empty.

A 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while the new Punch will also get Tata’s latest iRA connected car technology. Automatic climate control, cruise control, auto adjustable ORVMs and engine start/stop button are also among its interior features along with a three spoke, flat bottom steering wheel. Safety will be taken care of via dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with camera and ABS with EBD.

Petrol Engine

Tata Motors will be offering the new Punch SUV exclusively with petrol engine. This is the same engine that also power the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 86 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 3,300 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual and AMT automatic transmission. It is also learnt that Tata Motors could also be planning an electric version of the Punch for launch at a later date.