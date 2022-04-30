Tata Punch Prices Reduced For 8 Variants – Increased For 8

Tata Motors announced increased pricing for its passenger vehicles by 2.64 percent from 23rd April 2022, its third price hike this calendar year

Tata Motors have announced a price hike w.e.f 23rd April 2022 citing rising input costs. This is the third such price hike, citing similar reasons, announced this calendar year. It is applicable across the company lineup that includes the Nexon, Punch, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, Altroz and Tigor.

The earlier price hike announced by Tata Motors was in January and was followed by a second price hike in March 2022. This is the third price hike announced from 23rd April 2022. This time, Tata is not offering any price protection. We spoke about the increased pricing for the Tata Nexon in an earlier post and here we give you details of the Tata Punch.

Tata Punch MT Prices April 2022

Tata Punch, 5 seater hatchback sees its pricing hiked across its MT and AMT variants. The price hike for the Punch is by 1.06 percent to a maximum of 2.64 percent and the current pricing ranges from Rs 5,82,900 – Rs 9,48,900.

Starting with the Punch Pure MT trim, price was increased by Rs 15,000 or Rs 2.64 percent to Rs 5,84,900 from an earlier price of Rs 5,67,900. Pure Rhythm trim is now priced at Rs 6,14,900, up Rs 15,000 or 2.50 percent over earlier pricing of Rs 5,67,900.

Tata Punch ADV is now at Rs 6,64,900 while the ADV Rhythm costs Rs 6,99,000. Punch Accomplish and Accomplish Dazzle are priced at Rs 7,49,900 and Rs 7,87,900 respectively. The Accomplish trim is higher by Rs 7,000 while there is no price hike for the Accomplish Dazzle. Tata Punch Creative, Creative DT, Creative IRA and Creative IRA DT trims see pricing reduced by Rs 10,000 and now range from Rs 8,31,900 to Rs 8,71,900. There is no change in pricing of Punch KZR and KZR IRA trims.

Prices of AMT variants range from Rs 7,24,900 to Rs 9,48,900. The price hike is by 1.68 percent or Rs 12,000 on the Tata Punch ADV AMT trim and at 1.60 percent or Rs 12,000 on the Punch ADV Rhythm to new prices of Rs 7,24,900 and Rs 7,59,900 respectively. The Accomplish Dazzle, KZR and KZR IRA sees no price hike while prices of Punch Creative, Creative DT, Creative IRA and Creative IRA DT have been reduced by Rs 10,000.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Bidding

The company has also introduced the new Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition which will be opened for bidding from May 1-3, 2022. The Kaziranga Edition of the Punch follows similar editions released for the Harrier, Nexon and Safari and are based on the top of the line trims of the corresponding models.

The company also handed over Harrier Kaziranga Edition model to Kaziranga National Park on World Earth Day. These models pay homage to the famous national park in the country which is also a world heritage site. It sports a one horned rhinoceros mascot in Satin Black, positioned on either side of the fender while it also adorns the headrests.