Tata Punch Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15K – Top Variant Price Cut

Like its premium hatchback sibling- Altroz, Tata Punch has also scored a 5-star safety rating

Tata Motors launched the Punch micro SUV in India a few months earlier and attracted a lot of attention among prospective buyers and common netizens. Sales have averaged at about 8k units per month. The micro UV has now received its first price hike across the range.

Tata Punch Prices Jan 2022

The micro UV is available in four trims namely- Pure, Adventure, Accomplish and Creative. Prices of the entry-level Pure trim with a manual gearbox has been slashed by up to Rs 15,000 whereas AMT variants of the same trim are now more expensive by Rs 10,000.

Prices of other trims like Adventure and Accomplish have been increased by Rs 10,000 for manual as well as AMT variants. On the other hand, prices of the Creative trim has been slashed by Rs 11,000 for both manual and AMT variants.

Customers can choose from various optional accessory packages applicable for different variants. Pure and Adventure trims are offered with a Rhythm pack. On the other hand, Accomplish is offered with a Dazzle pack and Creative is offered with an optional iRA connected car tech.

After the latest price revision, prices for Punch now start at Rs 5.65 lakh for the base Pure trim and go up to Rs 9.29 lakh for the top-spec Creative trim with iRA. All prices are ex-showroom. The top-spec variants are now more accessible and offer more value for money.

Features & Engine Specs

Punch is offered with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console, auto climate control, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with audio controls, automatic headlights and wipers, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and cruise control. Standard safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

Powering Punch is a familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that also powers Altroz, Tiago and Tigor. This motor generates 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and sends power to the front wheels either via a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. It gets two drive modes- City and Eco. Tata Motors has marketed Punch as a micro SUV capable of off-roading. Its 187mm ground clearance comes in handy in that case.

The company offers Punch in seven colour options including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red. It rivals other micro UVs such as Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Ignis as well as subcompact SUVs such as Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.