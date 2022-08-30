Tata Punch Rally Edition With Larger Alloys, Low Profile Tyres – Render

While it surely looks a lot snazzier, Tata Punch Rally Edition also gets a range of functional updates

With its compact, sporty profile, peppy performance and affordable pricing, Tata Punch has emerged as a popular entry-level SUV. It has been able to strike the right chord with its customer base, as evident in booming sales. In just around 11 months, Tata Punch sales have crossed the 1 lakh mark. Punch is currently the second bestselling product in Tata’s portfolio, next only to Nexon.

While Tata Punch already has an attractive profile, it doesn’t hurt to tinker a bit to see if something better can be created. That’s exactly what SRK Designs has done in this digital rendering of Tata Punch Rally Edition. Please note that the render is a work of independent artist and not commissioned by Tata Motors.

Tata Punch Rally Edition features

The updated SUV not only has sportier looks, but can also deliver improved performance with its rally-specific functional add-ons. Donor vehicle used for this digital render project is a dual-tone Tornado Blue with White Roof variant. In the render, Punch gets an all-white body paint. It helps achieve an exciting contrast with the blacked-out bits and sporty graphics. Some of the original blue shade has been intelligently incorporated in the graphics.

At the front, LED DRL casing has been blacked-out. Front bumper has been extended to reduce ground clearance, one of the typical features of rally cars. It also becomes necessary, as the SUV gets larger alloy wheels with low profile tyres. Standard Punch top-spec variants have R16 alloy wheels, shod with 195/60 tubeless tyres. Other variants have R15 alloys, shod with 185/70 tubeless tyres.

Brand stickering has been added, which helps achieve the signature look and feel of a rally car. However, the lettering is fairly limited here with just Michelin and Tata Motors. Rally cars usually have a lot more brand stickering, spread across almost the entire surface area of the car.

Side profile of Punch Rally Edition has been enhanced with quirky graphics that come in a dual-tone combo of blue and black. A wide brush has been used for the graphics, which ensures a rugged profile. The SUV also gets the Kaziranga rhino logo, covering the entire front door. Rear view mirrors have been blacked out.

Punch Rally edition functional updates

Roof mounted antenna as used with standard Punch variants has been moved towards the rear roof. While the original antenna is placed at an angle, it is vertically positioned on Punch Rally Edition. Rear wings have been added to the roof for increasing downforce. In terms of safety, the SUV gets thicker pillars. On the inside, roll cage bars have been added.

With additional equipment such as larger alloy wheels and roll cage, Tata Motors Punch Rally edition can do better with a more powerful engine. Standard Punch has a 1.2-litre petrol motor that makes 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.