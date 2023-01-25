Tata Punch Gets RDE Compliant Engine – More Refined, Less Noise

While RDE compliance is for safeguarding the environment, users stand to gain from reduced noise and vibrations as well

Launched in October 2021, Tata Punch has emerged as a popular choice in entry-level passenger vehicle segment. It is currently the second bestselling product in Tata’s portfolio, next only to Nexon. In CY2022, Punch was featured in the top 10 list of bestselling cars in the country.

Punch’s mini-SUV profile has been done tastefully and it does not come across as a car on steroids. This is among the key reasons for its popularity. Moreover, it offers a comprehensive range of features at an affordable price point.

Punch engine now more refined

Going forward, Punch will be equipped with the new RDE-compliant motor. It will further improve the overall experience for users. Both inside the cabin and under the hood, engine sound has been reduced significantly. Inside the cabin, one can hardly hear the usual hum of the motor. Even when doors are closed and AC and fan are switched off, the cabin space has almost pin-drop silence.

Another notable difference is in the placement of various components around the engine. As compared to the older version, the new RDE-compliant Punch has a clutter-free look and feel under the hood. Vibrations have also been reduced on the RDE-compliant Punch. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video shared by sansCARi sumit.

RDE is part of BS6 Phase II emission norms that will come into effect from April 01, 2023. BS6 Phase II is largely the same as Euro VI emission standards that are in place in European countries. As per RDE, all vehicles will be required to undergo testing based on MIDC (Modified Indian Test Cycle) standards. Moreover, all vehicles will need to be fitted with specialized equipment that can monitor emissions in real-world conditions.

RDE-compliant Punch features

Apart from the engine upgrade, RDE-compliant Tata Punch will be largely the same as earlier. There are unlikely to be any major changes to power and torque output. In its current form, the 1.2-litre petrol motor generates 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Punch is available with drive modes of Eco and City.

Top-spec variants of Punch offer a comprehensive range of features. Some key highlights include projector headlamps, LED DRLs and LED tail lamps, auto folding ORVMs, R16 diamond cut alloys, puddle lamps and rear wiper + wash and defogger.

Inside, Punch has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button start/stop, cruise control, fully automatic temperature control and leather steering and gear knob. Safety kit onboard Punch includes features like dual airbags, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, front fog lamps with cornering function, reverse parking camera, perimetric alarm and ABS & EBD with brake sway control. Punch is among the safest cars in the country, with 5-star GNCAP safety rating.