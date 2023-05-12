Tata Punches New Sales Milestone – 2 Lakh Punch On Road

Tata Motors rolled out its 2,00,000th unit of the Punch from its Pune plant, a feat achieved in 19 months since the compact SUV was launched in 2021

It was a celebration at the Tata Motors’ plant in Pune as the 2,00,000th unit of Tata Punch rolled off production lines. Taking all of 19 months to achieve this milestone since the Punch was launched in 2021, it was indeed a moment to rejoice.

Since the month of launch through to the end of April 2023, sales of the Punch have touched 1,97,389 units. Today on 12th May 2023, Tata Motors has announced production crossing the 2 lakh mark. It may be recalled that production of Tata Punch touched the 1,00,000th unit in August 2022 thus taking just 8 months for the next 1,00,000th unit.

Tata Punch – 5 figure monthly sales

Averaging sales of 10,388 units each month, sales of the Tata Punch started off at sub-10,000 units through the first three months of launch. Sales in Oct 2021 stood at 8,453 units which decreased to 6,110 units in November 2021. Following sales of 8,008 units in Dec 2021, the company entered 2022 with a bang and has not looked back.

Sales started increasing steadily to 10,027 units from Jan 2022 and though it dipped again in Feb 2022 to 9,529 units, every month thenceforth has seen sales above the 10,000 unit mark. Highest sales were reported during the festive month of September 2022 when sales stood at 12,251 units.

Tata Punch – A sales success

Tata Punch, priced from Rs 5.49-9.93 lakh (ex-showroom), competes with the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Citroen C3. Just 4 days post official launch in India, the Punch was awarded with a 5 star rating by Global NCAP in its crash tests.

Offered in 4 broad variants of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, the Punch boasts of the agility of a hatchback with the performance of an SUV. It gets Tata’s iRA connected car technology with over 25 features, a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

Tata Punch is a petrol only model powered by a 1.2 liter petrol engine offering 18.82 hp power in manual and 18.97 in AMT. Its high level of fuel efficiency is also another reason that it has found favor among buyers in India. It delivers fuel efficiency of 18.82 km/l in manual and 18.97 km/l in AMT. Tata Punch is the company’s second-best-selling model after Nexon, while the Punch now ranks at No. 3 on the list of sub 4-meter UV sales as of April 2023.