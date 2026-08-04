Tata Punch Records 8 Lakh Sales Milestone In 5 Yrs – 2.18 Lakh In Last 12 Months

Tata Motors has announced that Punch has crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone in just five years since its launch in October 2021. With this achievement, Punch has become the fastest SUV in India to reach the landmark, underlining its popularity across both ICE and electric vehicle segments.

The milestone also comes at a time when Punch continues to enjoy strong demand. In July 2026, Punch (including Punch EV) recorded sales of 21,313 units, making it Tata Motors’ best-selling passenger vehicle and India’s fifth best-selling car overall.

Tata Punch Crosses 8 Lakh Sales

Ahead of the 2026 festive season, Tata Motors has another reason to celebrate. Positioned below Nexon, Punch has steadily grown into one of the company’s biggest success stories, thanks to its combination of SUV styling, multiple powertrain choices, practical cabin and strong safety credentials.

Today, Punch is available with petrol, CNG and electric powertrain options, giving buyers a wide choice depending on their usage requirements. The ICE range is offered with naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and i-CNG options, while Punch EV has expanded the model’s appeal among urban electric vehicle buyers.

The latest milestone has been supported by consistently strong sales over the past year. Between August 2025 and July 2026, Tata Motors sold 2,18,754 units of Punch (including Punch EV), compared to 1,70,966 units during the corresponding 12-month period earlier. This represents an increase of 47,788 units, translating to 27.95% year-on-year growth.

Sales momentum has accelerated further in 2026. Punch crossed the 20,000-unit mark in March, May, June and July, with July 2026 becoming its best-performing month over the last year at 21,313 units. The model also recorded one of the strongest growth rates among India’s best-selling cars, registering 97.62% YoY growth in July. The sustained demand has helped Punch emerge as Tata Motors’ highest-selling passenger vehicle while remaining one of India’s top-selling SUVs across both ICE and EV segments.

Multiple Powertrains, Strong Feature List

One of Punch’s biggest strengths has been its wide choice of powertrains. Buyers looking for maximum efficiency can opt for the dual-cylinder i-CNG version, while those seeking a more engaging driving experience have the turbo-petrol variant. Punch EV, meanwhile, has broadened the model’s appeal by offering electric mobility at a relatively accessible price point.

Tata has also continuously updated Punch with new features to keep it competitive. Depending on the variant, equipment includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster (Punch EV), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, 65W fast charging ports, rear AC vents (ICE), front centre armrest, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic wipers and ventilated front seats (Punch EV), among other features.

Pricing And BaaS Option

Tata Punch ICE is priced from Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 10.67 lakh (ex-showroom), with naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and CNG powertrain options available. Punch EV is priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can also opt for Tata Motors’ Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, under which prices start at Rs 6.49 lakh, with battery rental charges starting from Rs 2.5 per km, reducing the initial purchase cost for EV buyers.