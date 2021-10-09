Tata Punch Safety Rating 5 Star Global NCAP – Leaks Via Official Website

Tata Punch crash test has been performed by Global NCAP – As per the official website, it has scored 5 star safety rating

Punch is the newest car from Tata Motors, which is going to be launched soon. Media drives are now over, Punch reviews are out. What now remains to be announced are the prices and safety rating. These will be revealed officially at the time of launch in coming days. But ahead of that, Tata Motors official website has just leaked the official safety rating of Punch.

Tata Punch Safety Rating

Tata Motors has been the most active car manufacturer when it comes to safety rating. It was their Nexon which created history, by becoming the first ever Indian car to score a 5 star safety rating. Almost every car Tata has launched since, has come with safety rating. Except for their flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari, which are based on Land Rover platform.

For some unknown reason, Harrier and Safari are the only two cars in existing lineup of Tata cars, which do not have a safety rating. All their remaining cars have a Global NCAP safety rating. Nexon and Altroz have 5 star rating while Tigor and Tiago have 4 star rating.

Speaking about Punch safety rating, from the time it was shown as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata has been confident of the Punch delivering a good safety rating. And why not, it is based on the sale platform as seen on the Altroz.

Ever since there have been talks about Punch delivering first ever 5 star safety rating in its segment. That seems to be true, if we are to believe this leaked image from the official website, credit to Nikhil Rana.

Customers who went to the official website of Tata Punch, for booking, were met with a surprise. Along with other details about the car, they also got its safety rating details. As you can see in the image below, it is the base variant that has been selected – and it is clearly showing that it has a GNCAP 5 star safety rating.

Tata Punch – More Details

Tata Punch will sit above the Tiago and below the Nexon in company line-up. It is powered by the same 1.2 liter petrol engine, which is on offer with Tiago and Altroz. Transmission options include manual 5 speed as well as AMT.

Once launched, not only it will be the safest car in its price range, but also one of the biggest in interior space and features. Tata Punch launch price is expected to be in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh, ex-sh. It will rival Maruti Swift, Hyundai NIOS, Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, as well as entry level variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.