Tata Punch Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units In Under 11 Months

Before the launch of Punch, avg sales of Tata Motors hovered in the 20-25k range per month – Today, they are nearing 50k

A few years ago, Tata Motors used to be the 4th or 5th largest automotive manufacturer in India, in terms of domestic PV sales. However, since the last few quarters, it has managed to consistently feature at the third spot, and even on the 2nd spot on 2 occasions. This has been thanks to the healthy sales numbers clocked their top 2 sellers – Nexon and Punch.

Launched in October 2021, Tata Punch has been a runaway success. In under 11 months, total sales of Punch has crossed the 1 lakh mark. Today, the company announced the roll out of the 100,000th unit of Punch from their plant in Pune. Tata Motors claims that it is the fastest SUV to reach 1 lakh sales mark.

Tata Punch 1 Lakh Sales Record

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are delighted to share that Punch has achieved the 1 Lakh sales mark within a short span of 10 months. It is one of the highest selling SUV from our ‘New Forever’ portfolio. This achievement speaks highly of the strong response from customers and we are very thankful to them for their continued trust.

The Punch is our second product based on the ALFA architecture and has successfully established its popularity by creating a new segment and thereby reinforcing the four core pillars of a true SUV – Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors and Absolute Safety. We are confident that the Punch will continue to receive love from customers and will keep redefining the SUV experience through its performance.”

Tata Punch engine

As of now, Tata Punch standard variants are offered with the 1.2 litre Revotron engine. It makes 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

It is possible that new powertrain options could be introduced for Punch in the future. It includes the 1.2 litre turbo petrol motor that makes 110 ps and 140 Nm. The 1.5 litre turbo diesel motor is another possibility. On Altroz, it generates 90 ps and 200 Nm. Tata Motors is also said to be working on an electric version of Punch. The SUV is built on ALFA platform, which is fully capable of supporting an all-electric powertrain.

Tata Punch Kaziranga

Tata Punch Kaziranga edition essentially highlights the rugged character of the SUV. It connects with the one-horned rhino found in Kaziranga National Park. The tough-looking animal is known for its raw power and thick skin.

In terms of styling, Punch Kaziranga sports a yellowish-green shade. This colour is similar to that of vast grasslands and other flora that are part of Kaziranga National Park. It appears quite different from the Foliage Green colour option currently available with Tata Nexon. Other features of Punch Kaziranga edition are largely the same as that of standard variants.