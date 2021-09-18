Tata Punch Spied While Getting Transported – New Colour Option

Tata Punch borrows its underpinnings and powertrain options with the carmaker’s premium hatchback Altroz

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its upcoming micro UV called Punch. Ahead of launch, images of the Punch in Red / Orange colour were leaked earlier this week. Now, Team-BHP member Paddy has shared image of a new Punch colour, which was not seen before.

The image was clicked in Noida, while the Tata Punch is getting transported on another vehicle. It could be heading to dealership for training purpose. At the time of revealing Punch the first time via images, Tata had mentioned the name PUNCH, in which all the five letters were in different colours. It is likely that Tata Punch is offered in a choice of five colours at launch, as seen in the image below. If that theory is true, the above spied photo of the 3rd colour option of Punch that has leaked till date.

Interior Layout & Features

At first glance, the cabin of the subcompact SUV looks largely similar to the HBX Concept showcased at the last edition of Auto Expo. However, there are a few subtle changes in the production-spec model.

For starters, copper accents on AC vents have been replaced by blue bezels. Instead of an all-black theme previewed at the AutoExpo, the dashboard of Punch gets a nice two-tone theme finished in black and white.

Apart from these small few changes, everything else inside the cabin looks identical. It gets the same 7.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display seen in other Tata cars. This infotainment unit will be equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and the company’s in-built connected car platform called iRA. Other notable features include a semi-digital instrument console, a Harman audio system, automatic climate control, cruise control and steering mounted controls.

Punch should also receive other creature comforts like hill start assist and hill descent control along with traction modes of Sand, Mud and Rock which are first in this segment. Safety kit on offer will include features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control. Overall, the rugged styling of its exterior has been carried inside the cabin of Punch but it is packed up with a whole range of amenities.

Design & Engine Specs

Speaking of its exterior, the micro UV was earlier spotted in an orange colour dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof. It is the second car in the company’s lineup after Altroz to be underpinned by the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture). Punch has been designed under Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design philosophy. It gets a rugged exterior with a muscular dual-tone bumper and chunky claddings all around.

Powering the crossover will be a 1.2-lire naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor might also be included in the lineup. Both these units will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of an AMT. Launch price is expected to be in the Rs 5-8.5 lakh range, ex-sh.

