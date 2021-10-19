Tata Punch Vs Swift Vs Grand i10 NIOS Vs Magnite Vs Kiger – Specs Compared

Tata Punch competes against subcompact SUVs such as Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger as well as hatchbacks such as Maruti Swift and Hyundai i10 Nios

Tata Motors finally launched its new entry-level SUV named Punch yesterday. Offered at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Punch has positioned itself below Nexon in the carmaker’s SUV lineup.

The micro UV will cater to a niche segment of buyers who are looking for the road presence of an SUV but the size and affordability of a hatchback. Hence, it is very difficult to compare it with any vehicle since it does not have any direct rivals. However, here we have compared Punch with its nearest competitors in terms of price in order to check out how it stacks up against its rivals.

Tata Punch Vs Swift Vs Grand i10 NIOS Vs Magnite Vs Kiger

In this comparison, we have considered Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite as rivals to Punch. While Magnite and Kiger are more SUV/crossover-ish in design similar to Punch, Swift and i10 Nios are proper compact hatchbacks. This also shows in their dimensions. While Magnite is the longest and widest, Punch is the tallest among them all.

Kiger and Magnite, being a segment higher and more SUV in character, also offer a greater wheelbase at 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm. That said, Punch also offers a decent enough ground clearance of 187mm. Kiger even offers a class-leading boot space of 406 litres.

Features

In terms of features, all models mentioned above are decently equipped in the top-spec trims. Common features such as a touchscreen infotainment display, smartphone connectivity tech like Android Auto and Apple Carplay, USB charging, automatic climate control, LED taillights and DRLs, power windows, multifunctional steering wheel and engine start/stop button are available across all models.

Connected car technology is offered as optional accessory packs in Punch, Kiger and Swift. While Kiger and Magnite offer a complete digital instrument cluster, the rest offer a semi-digital console. Kiger and Punch also offer dedicated drive models. The SUV from the French carmaker also gets a remote boot opener.

Engine, Transmission Specs

Punch is only offered with one engine option- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. A similarly specced engine is also offered with Swift and i10 Nios. Hyundai, Renault and Nissan also offer a 1,0-litre turbocharged petrol motor with their respective models which deliver 99 bhp. The one in i10 offers a greater torque at 172 Nm. i10 also offers a 1.2-litre diesel engine that cranks out 75 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque.

All powertrain options in the models mentioned above offer a 5-speed manual as standard. The naturally aspirated petrol units in all cars, barring Magnite, are offered with the option of an AMT. The turbocharged petrol motors in Magnite and Kiger offer a CVT automatic gearbox.

Tata Punch vs Rivals – Prices

In terms of pricing, Grand i10 Nios has the most affordable base variant available at Rs 5.28 lakh. Overall, entry-level prices of all models are fairly similar. Top-spec variants of Magnite and Kiger are the priciest which go past Rs 10 lakh due to a CVT gearbox. While i10 tops out at Rs 8.50 lakh, Swift has the highest price of Rs 8.67 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Swift is the best seller of these five cars, followed by Grand i10 NIOS and then Magnite / Kiger. Grand i10 is the only one of the 4 which is also offered with diesel as well CNG fuel option. Tata has plans to launch Punch CNG as well as Punch electric variant in the future.

It will be interesting to see where the Punch makes it mark on the sales table. For now, it is the trio of Nexon, Altroz and Tiago which are the best selling cars from Tata Motors.