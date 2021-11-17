Tata Punch Waiting Period Up To 8 Months For Pure Variant

New Punch has already become the 2nd best-selling Tata Car in the country – With demand on rise, waiting period is also increasing

Tata Motors opened pre-bookings for the new Punch on 4th October 2021 at Rs 21,000. This micro SUV received overwhelming demand and even as the automaker did not disclose numbers. It is expected that the Punch has created a new bookings record for Tata Motors.

Tata Punch enters the micro SUV segment, addressing the demand of buyers for small size cars. Seen as an alternative to a hatchback, the new Punch comes in with four trims of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative and with optional packs of Rhythm, Dazzle and iRA. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.49-9.39 lakhs, this pricing is slated to remain valid till 31st December 2021.

Tata Punch Waiting Period

The company has commenced deliveries of the Punch to those customers who had made pre-booking, without any waiting period. But with first batch deliveries dealt with, and new booking numbers on the rise – Tata Punch waiting period has increased for those who have booked post launch of the car.

As per dealer sources, Tata Punch waiting period is currently in the range of 6 weeks to 36 weeks. That is about 1.5 months to 8 months. The highest waiting period is for the Punch Pure base variant while shortest waiting period is for the Creative variants.

Tata Punch Accomplish MT variants command a waiting period of 10 to 14 weeks while its AMT variants have a waiting period in the range of 14 to 18 weeks. Adventure MT demands 12 to 16 weeks waiting period while the AMT versions demand 16 to 20 weeks wait. Below is the approximate Tata Punch waiting period as of today.

The company also confirms that measures are being taken for strong production volumes despite constraints in supply of semi-conductors by increasing the use of standard chips as against specialized units. Thought timely deliveries are being effected as on date, the company will update on waiting period periodically, as further bookings come in.

5-Star Safety Rating

Tata Punch is based on the same ALFA platform as the Altroz. Dimensions stand at 3,827 mm length, 1,742 mm width and 1,615 mm height. It gets a wheelbase of 2,445mm and fuel tank capacity of 37 liters along with a 366 liters cargo hold.

Tata Punch becomes the third model from the company lineup to score a 5 Star rating in adult protection. It offers good protection to both front passengers’ head, neck, chest and knees. With scores of 16.45 out of a possible 17 points for Adult Occupant Safety, Tata Punch is the highest rated car for adult safety, in all crash tests conducted by Global NCAP under its Safer Cars for India program. The body shell of the Punch and its footwell are rated stable and capable of taking on further loading.

In Child Occupant Protection, the Punch scored 4 Stars. Scores stood at 40.89 out of 49 points. In Child Safety, the Punch offers protection to head and chest of both child dummies with standard safety features that include Dual airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Global NCAP has also advised Tata Motors to include features such as Side Head Impact Protection, ESC and 3-Point seatbelts for all seating positions as standard.

Currently, Punch is powered by a 1.2 liter petrol engine that produces 84 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed automatic unit. In the future, Tata Punch could also go electric and will use the brands Ziptron electric powertrain to offer a likely range of 300 kms per charge.