Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Launch Price – Rs 12.35 L To Rs 22.71 L

While Tata Dark Red editions have a dominating exterior profile, interiors are a stark contrast with their chic, luxurious vibes

In line with its strategy to introduce updates at regular intervals, Tata Motors has launched Red Dark editions of Nexon, Harrier and Safari. These will be the new top-spec variants of these SUVs and work as the successor to the discontinued Jet Editions. With Red Dark editions, users now have more options to choose from.

All three SUVs already have the Dark editions, whereas Nexon has additional Kaziranga edition. Safari offers an exclusive Adventure edition. Tata Red Dark editions have a multitude of unique features, which is expected to improve their competencies against rivals. This is especially true in case of Harrier and Safari that have been facing tough competition from the likes of XUV700, Scorpio N and new-gen MG Hector.

Tata Red Dark Edition Prices

Red Dark editions of Nexon, Safari and Harrier get Oberon Black exterior paint. This is the same shade offered with ‘Dark’ editions of these SUVs. The differentiation comes in the form of red bits that have been used on the front grille, fenders and brake callipers. The red bits have been used minimally across exteriors, so as not to dilute the prominence of the dark colour shade.

Prices of Nexon Red Dark Edition petrol variant is Rs 12.35 lakh, while that of the Red Dark edition Nexon diesel is Rs 13.7 lakh. Harrier Red Dark edition is priced from Rs 21.77 lakh while Safari Red Dark edition is priced from Rs 22.61 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Interiors are the real deal with Tata Red Dark editions, as evident with opulent Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery, armrest and door handles. Centre console also has the Carnelian Red treatment. Creating an exciting contrast with the red shade are the glossy black elements used liberally across the interiors. Overall red-black theme is further enhanced with red ambient lighting around door handles and panoramic sunroof.

Harrier and Safari have already been updated with a range of hi-tech features. Key highlights of Harrier and Safari Dark Red editions include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front ventilated seats, 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, air purifier, wireless charger and over 200+ voice commands in 6 languages. Safari has additional Boss Mode that allows second row passenger to electrically change the position of front passenger seat.

Just like other trims, Dark Red editions of Harrier and Safari are equipped with ADAS. It includes forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane change alert, rear collision warning and rear cross traffic alert.

No performance boost

Tata Dark Red editions focus on styling and feature upgrades. Engine options are the same as other trims. Harrier and Safari are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. It churns out 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Harrier and Safari are expected to get a new 1.5-litre petrol motor with the facelift models. The facelifts will be launched later this year.

Tata Nexon is offered with engine options of 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. Power and torque output is 120 PS / 170 Nm and 115 PS / 260 Nm, respectively. Transmission choices for both engines include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Nexon Red Dark Edition does not get ADAS. It only gets cosmetic changes. Dark Red Editions of all three SUVs come with a standard warranty of 3 years / 1 lakh kms (whichever is earlier).