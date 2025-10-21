Tata Retails Over 1 Lakh Cars This Festive Season – Nexon, Punch Lead Growth

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has announced a record-breaking festive season performance, retailing over 1 lakh cars and SUVs during the 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali 2025, marking a robust 33% year-on-year growth compared to the same festive window last year.

Record 33% Growth Over Last Year

The company’s SUV lineup has been at the forefront of this momentum, driven primarily by the Nexon and Punch, two of India’s most popular SUVs. The Nexon, which was crowned India’s No.1 selling car in September 2025, delivered an impressive 38,000 units, reflecting 73% growth year-on-year, while the Punch contributed 32,000 units, up 29% over last year.

The strong performance extended to Tata’s electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, which saw retail sales of over 10,000 EVs during the same period — a 37% growth compared to the previous festive season. This highlights Tata’s growing dominance in India’s EV market, led by models such as the Tiago EV, Nexon EV, and Punch EV.

Nexon Tops Charts With 38,000 Units — Up 73% YoY

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said: “Over the 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33% growth compared to the same period last year. Our SUVs continue to lead this momentum — with the Nexon registering over 38,000 retails, an impressive 73% growth, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29% year-on-year.

Our EV portfolio too has shown strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37% growth. Our full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further, reinforcing our strategic commitment to product leadership, market relevance and delivery excellence in this pivotal festive window.”

Tata Motors added that this performance sets a positive tone for the rest of the fiscal year, as the company prepares for a series of new product launches and continues to build on customer enthusiasm and brand strength. With the Nexon and Punch driving the SUV segment and the EV lineup gaining strong traction, Tata Motors continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s fastest-growing and most trusted automakers.