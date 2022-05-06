Tata Safari, Altroz Prices May 2022 – Hike By Up To Rs 22.5k

Tata Motors has increased prices of the Safari and Altroz by upto Rs 22,500

Citing increased prices of raw materials, several automakers in India have had to resort to price hikes from May 2022. Tata Motors has also announced a price hike across its lineup. Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon have all seen increased pricing and the latest price hike does not come with price protection.

This is the third time in the calendar year that Tata Motors has increased prices. Price updates were earlier seen in January 2022 and again in March 2022. Earlier we detailed the price hike for Tata Nexon and we now give details of new prices for the Safari and Altroz.

Tata Safari Prices May 2022

Tata Safari is now priced between Rs 15,24,900 and Rs 23,35,900. Its earlier prices ranged from Rs 15,02,400 and Rs 23,22,900. The Safari XE MT base trim is higher by Rs 22,500 or 1.50 percent to Rs 15,24,900. The price of XM variant has been increased by Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,69,900 while XT and XT+ variants are higher by Rs 11,000 to Rs 18,19,900 and Rs 18,99,900 respectively.

Tata Safari XZ+ Dark and XZ+ Gold pricing is now increased by Rs 10,400 and Rs 13,000 respectively to Rs 21,24,900 and Rs 22,05,900. Tata Safari AT trims also see prices hiked by 0.49 percent to 0.78 percent across all variants. Tata Safari XZA+ KZR bears the highest price hike by Rs 20,000 and is now priced at Rs 22,49,900.

Tata Safari is currently offered with a 2.0 liter Kyrotech diesel engine that delivers 170 hp power and 350Nm torque. There is a petrol Safari in the making. It has been on test for quite a while with no launch timeline announced as on date. It will reportedly sport a 1.5 liter turbocharged petrol engine making 150 hp power and mated to a 6 speed manual or automatic transmission.

Tata Altroz Prices May 2022

Tata Altroz also sees an increase in prices and now ranges from Rs 6,19,900 for the base XE MT petrol variant and goes up to Rs 10,14,900 for the XZ+ Dark Diesel MT trim. Prices have been hiked by 1.01 percent to 1.33 percent thus making the Tata Altroz costlier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Built on the ALFA platform, the Tata Altroz has gained a 5 star rating in Global NCAP. It is offered both in petrol and diesel engine options with the 1.2 liter petrol engine making 86 hp power and 113 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter diesel makes 90 hp power and 200 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to 5 speed gearbox and 6 speed DTI unit.

This 5 seater premium hatchback will soon get an all electric version. Altroz EV will be the first premium electric hatchback in India. It will be similar in design to the ICE powered Altroz but will sport a Signature Teal Blue colour scheme as is seen on other Tata electric vehicles and distinctive EV badging.

Tata Motors is also working on an Nexon MAX EV set for launch later this month. It will sport a 40 kWh battery pack and is slated to offer a range of 400 kms under ideal test conditions. As on date, the Nexon EV receives a 30 kWh battery delivering 312 kms claimed range.