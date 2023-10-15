Tata Safari And Harrier Facelifts Await Bharat NCAP Test Results Soon

Tata Safari and Harrier facelifts are among the first of the 30+ vehicles that were nominated for Bharat NCAP crash testing protocols

If there is one carmaker in India that signifies crash safety more than others, it has to be Tata Motors. The company has been a strong advocate of vehicular safety and the brand’s portfolio starts with 4 star crash safety ratings. However, the flagship Tata Safari and Harrier were never crash-tested. That will change soon with the facelifted models already being sent to Bharat NCAP facility.

Tata Safari and Harrier crash test results soon

Both Safari and Harrier are some of the first vehicles among 30+ others, to be nominated for Bharat NCAP. With Safari and Harrier facelifts, Tata has left just a few stones unturned. In terms of safety, Tata has leapt ahead with Safari and Harrier facelifts. 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders are standard fitment across the variant range.

With ADAS-equipped models, Tata has now introduced adaptive cruise control too. If we take a look a look at leaked brochures, Safari gets all-four disc brakes, brake disc wiping, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold, ESP, traction control, rollover mitigation, ABS, EBD, corner stability control, central locking, TPMS, and more right from the base model.

Harrier misses out on rear disc brake as standard though. Top-spec variants get 7 airbags (driver’s knee airbags) as well. All these attributes along with the OMEGARC platform, derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform, Tata will be expecting a stellar crash performance.

Going with Tata’s history of crash safety with its vehicles, there is a very good probability of it scoring a 5 star rating in newly-minted Bharat NCAP crash testing protocols. Harrier and Safari’s key rival includes Mahindra XUV700, which performed very well in crash tests, scoring easy 5 stars.

The myth of Stallantis-sourced 2.0L diesel engine busted?

If you have followed automotive industry closely, there was a widespread rumour regarding vehicles that are on sale in India, equipped with Stellantis-sourced 2.0L turbo diesel engine. The rumour suggested that the positioning of oil filter of this engine is alarmingly close to driver’s footwell.

Suggesting serious damage to a driver, in the event of a crash. Spookily enough, all the vehicles equipped with this engine were never crash-tested for some reason, further fueling this rumour. These vehicles include Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus, Jeep Compass and Meridian.

Now that Tata Motors is testing Safari and Harrier facelifts, this myth will be put to test as well. The Stellantis-sourced 2.0L MultiJet diesel engine puts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

With Safari and Harrier crash tests, Tata Motors further cements its name in vehicular safety in India. Offering a portfolio with 4 star crash rating even with its most affordable models, is commendable, while rival brands have much to catch up on.

