Tata Safari And Harrier New Batches Start Arriving Together At Dealer

2021 Tata Safari is a 3 row version of the Harrier and is a part of the Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs

Tata Motors launched the new gen Tata Safari earlier this week. It is based on the same OMEGARC platform on which the Harrier is positioned, presented in 6/7 seater options and in XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ variants.

Ideally suited both for intra city and highway driving, the new Safari is largely identical to the Harrier though with slightly larger dimensions with extra overhangs at the rear to accommodate third row seating. It also receives new roof rails, new tail gate design and tail lamps to set itself apart.

First Unit Delivered

The first unit of the Tata Safari has been handed over to Pramish Verma, a noted director, singer and actor. Deliver was taken from RSA Motors, Tata Motors authorized dealership in Chandigarh and it was the top end XZA+ variant in a shade of Daytona Grey.

Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0 liter Kryotec diesel engine offering 170bhp and 350Nm of torque with transmission duties handled by a 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic unit. Powertrain is same as on offer with Harrier. New batches of Harrier and Safari are now being delivered to dealers across India. Below is an interesting video by Drive Expo, showing the new Tata SUVs getting off-loaded from trailer.

The 2021 Tata Safari is priced from Rs.14.69-21.45 lakhs, ex-sh. It is Tata Motors’ new flagship model which will directly rival the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Hyundai Creta 7 seater SUV.

2021 Tata Safari Accessory Pack

Even as the new Safari excels in terms of its exterior and interior premium features, Tata Motors has introduced an accessory pack for those buyers who desire something more in terms of individuality. These accessories are offered in 7 packs of Accomplished, Accomplished Pro, Adventure, Adventure Pro, Design, Safety, and Comfort.

The Accomplished Pack consists of chrome accents on the exhaust, tailgate and rear bumper, mud flaps, bonnet logo, air purifier, floor mates and puddle lamps. Interiors can be personalized with neck rest with memory foam, scuff plates and sun shades.

Accomplished Pro Pack contains all that offered on the above mentioned pack with some extras of side steps, underbody lights, front parking sensors, wireless charging system and rear seat entertainment.

Those opting for the Adventure Pack get side steps, bonnet scoop, front parking sensors, 3D mats, air purifier, scuff plates and a dash cam along with a rear seat organizer. Added to this pack is the Adventure Pro which off road buyers would opt for as it contains a wheel step, cycle carrier, roof rack and luggage carriers along with jerry cans.

Design pack is set to enhance the looks of the new Tata Safari with faux exhaust chrome garnish, chrome garnish on tail gate and chrome applique on rear bumper along with a bonnet emblem.

There is also a Safety Pack for added protection with front parking sensors, under body light, front camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system while the Comfort pack contains air purifier, floor mats and puddle lamp along with neck rest with memory foam, scuff plates and sun shade.