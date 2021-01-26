Tata Safari Base Variant 7 Seater With Fabric Seats – Interiors First Look

Dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the all-new Tata Safari at a token amount of Rs 51,000

Automotive enthusiasts and Tata Motors fans have marked their calendars for today, 26th January as apart from being Republic Day for India, this year will also see the debut of a highly anticipated car from the homegrown manufacturer in the form of all-new Safari. The SUV has been in development for over four years now and has been spotted conducting road tests for almost two years.

Even as the new Safari nears its launch, it continues to be seen on road being tested. With every other set of spy shots, fresh details are noticed. The latest set of spy shots of the seven-seater SUV is of its base-spec variant and reveal many details of its exterior as well as interiors – credit to youtube channel All Rounder Pattathari.

Exterior Styling Highlights

On the exterior, styling is very much similar to all test mules of new Safari spotted previously. This includes projector headlamps with a split lighting setup at front, an aggressive front fascia with a butch bumper housing a wide air dam and a flat tailgate at rear.

Although there are considerable changes which are unique to base variants. For example, it gets a blacked-out grille similar to what we see in Harrier instead of a tri-arrow motif with a chrome surround.

Another important change is 16-inch steel rim wheels instead of 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels on higher variants. Outside wing mirrors are also expected to be blacked-out instead of body-coloured units.

Significant changes are witnessed inside the cabin. Interiors of the base-spec variant are expected to be very basic with hard plastics used on dashboard as opposed to premium glossy and soft-touch materials seen on the top-spec trim.

Interior & Features

Instead of an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, it gets a simple double-din stereo system. A manual AC will do the cooling job as opposed to automatic climate control.

The centre console also looks basic with an aeroplane-style parking brake similar to the one in Harrier. Higher-spec variants will be offered with an electronic parking brake and auto-hold function with gloss finish surrounds.

Steering wheel misses out on audio and cruise control buttons. Door finish is expected to be made of dark coloured plastic instead of soft-touch cream coloured material in higher-spec variants.

Base-spec derivatives will also miss out on beige coloured interiors with leather upholstery and will be offered in an all-black theme with fabric upholstery.

Engine Specs

The all-new Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which also powers its 5-seater sibling Harrier. It will either be paired by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15-22 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will be locking its horns with MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.