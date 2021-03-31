Tata Motors Launches Ceramic Coating Service For Safari At Rs 28,500

Safari can be made even more appealing with the in-house ceramic coating service launched by Tata Motors today

The highly awaited 2021 Tata Safari finally went on sale in India last month. It is presented in a total of six variants – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and priced between Rs.14.69-21.45 lakhs, ex-sh. There is also the Adventure Persona edition of the XZ+ and XZA+ variants.

Even as the new Tata Safari comes in with heavily updated exteriors and interiors, the company is now offering in-house ceramic coating service. This is an industry first initiative and is priced from Rs 28,500, including GST. Only Safari owners can avail this service as of now. All authorized Tata Motors dealerships will offer this new ceramic coating service.

Speaking about ceramic coating, Tata says, “Used in the aerospace industry and by hyper-car manufacturers, the Ceramic Coating forms a hardened finish that mixes with the paintwork to instantly rejuvenate the appearance of the vehicle. As compared to existing conventional treatments, this coating lasts much longer and helps in shedding debris and grime while protecting the vehicle against traffic pollution, acid rain, solvents, animal matter and more.

The coating’s strong crystal-like layer reduces fading by UV rays on the vehicle. It is not only easy to maintain due to its self-cleaning properties but also helps in repelling oxidation and corrosion, thereby offering 360-degree protection to materials in the car such as glass, paint, rims/wheels, vinyl-plastic and leather. Additionally, keeping up with the ‘New Forever’ promise, Tata Motors will also extend this unique service to all other Tata passenger vehicles at prices varying as per their respective segments.”

Exterior Accessories

Buyers can accentuate the exteriors of the new Tata Safari with items such as cycle mount, a Safari logo for the bonnet and faux chrome finished exhausts. It also includes a functional roof rack that commands load bearing capacity of 75 kgs. However, this accessory is only on offer to those variants without any sun roof.

The list goes on to include a door visor with chrome window frame, under body lights, side steps, mud flaps, front parking sensors (the Safari is offered only with rear parking sensors as standard) and rear bumper and tail gate chrome finishes.

Interior Accessories

The cabin can also be accessorized as per buyers demands with an infotainment system for passengers at the rear, wireless charging system, front camera with display, scuff plates, puddle lamps, a coat hanger, mats and sunshades. The interior pack also includes an air purification system, neck rest and cushions and 3D boot mat.

The exteriors and interiors of the Tata Safari Adventure Edition can be further accentuated with either individual accessories or packs. The individual accessories include a wheel step, bonnet scoops and a dash cam along with back seat organizer, jerry cans and an emergency took kit. There are 6 packs on offer.

Accomplished Pack includes chrome finished faux exhaust, rear tail gate and rear bumper. It also consists of mud flaps, a Safari logo on the bonnet, air purifier and carpets besides puddle lamps, neck rest and cushions, scuff plates and sunshades.

Accomplished Pro pack gets all the accessories of the Accomplished pack along with items such as side steps, underbody light, wireless charger, front parking sensors and an infotainment system for passengers at the rear.

Adventure Pack consists of side steps, parking sensors in the front, bonnet scoops and 3D mats along with an air purifier, scuff plates, back seat organizer and dash cam while there is the Adventure Pro Pack with added features of wheel step, cycle mount, roof rack, jerry cans and luggage bags.

Tata Motors is also offering Design, Safety and Comfort Packs with the Safari Adventure Edition. The Design Pack includes faux exhaust chrome, rear tailgate chrome and rear bumper chrome along with mud flaps and the Safari logo on the bonnet.

Safety is accentuated via the Safety Pack which comes in with air purifier, underbody light, front parking sensors, front camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. Occupants of the Tata Safari Adventure Edition can get added comfort with the Comfort Pack that includes air purifier, carpet, puddle lamps, neck rest and cushions, scuff plates and sun shades.