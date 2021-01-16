Tata Safari Dark And Camo Edition Rendered Ahead Of Launch

The 2021 Tata Safari bears a new look with new features and colour options along with Tata Safari Imaginator Suite

The 2021 Tata Safari was shown off at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. It bore the name Gravitas at that time. Just a few days back, they changed the name to Safari, one of the most well-known SUV nameplate in the country. It is a name that takes car lovers back to 1998 when the Tata Safari was first introduced giving buyers in the country their first taste of SUV culture.

As the first Tata Safari rolls out from the company’s Pune plant, anticipation is building up for 26th January which has been announced as the public debut date. It is also on that date that the bookings will open officially. All details regarding the new Safari will also be revealed on that day.

It is also likely that Tata announces Safari Dark Edition and Safari Camo editions. If that does not happen, expect it to be launched a few months down the line. Ahead of that, Youtube channel AutoTrend has created digital renders of Tata Safari Dark Edition as well as that of the Safari Camo edition.

Tata Safari Features

The 2021 Tata Safari will come in with the noted Impact 2.0 design language. It will be presented in four variants of XE, XM, XT and XZ and offered in 6 and 7 seater options of the Harrier with the 7 seater receiving a bench type seating arrangement.

To set it apart from the Harrier, the new Safari gets some exterior updates. These include a stepped up roof, larger rear quarter glass, new C pillar, flat boot lid and a new front grille with a tri-arrow pattern and massive wheel arches. The front bumpers and headlamps along with the side profile are in a similar design to that seen on the Harrier and all these features combine to give the new Safari a strong road presence.

The interiors of Tata Safari get a premium finish with Oyster White colour scheme and Ash Wood dashboard. Designed for an adventure seeking audience, the new Safari gets a range of interior comforts and infotainment. Some features will be carried over from the Harrier and these include an 8.8 inch touchscreen, JBL audio system, semi digital instrument cluster and bi-xenon headlamps.

The top spec XT and XZ variants receive panoramic sunroof with manual control and express open feature with anti-pinch, rain sensor close and key out close. Features also include electrically adjustable driver seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, iRA connected car features with Airtel and BSNL e-sim, rear AC, ambient lighting, easy seat recline with fold and tumble feature for easy ingress and egress for passengers at the rear and easy slide co-driver seat. The new Safari also comes in with USB charging port, sub-woofer, boot lamp, cup holder, pocket storage and HVAC regulator knob.

On-Board Safety Equipment

Safety will be augmented on the new Safari though some features are only restricted to the XT and XZ variant. These include reverse parking sensors offered as standard, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, auto vehicle hold, terrain modes of Normal, Wet and Rough Road, ABS, EBD, cornering stability control, electronic traction control, stability control and hill hold and descent control. Roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping and dynamic wheel torque by brake will also be seen on the new Safari.

Tata Safari will be powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine offering 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission. Safari will sit above the Harrier, and will be more expensive. Harrier currently retails for Rs.13.84-20.30 lakhs, ex-sh. Once launched, Safari will rival the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.