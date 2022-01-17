Tata Safari Dark Edition Launch Today – Arrives At Dealer Showroom

Safari Dark is the third special model in the SUV’s lineup after Adventure and Gold Editions

Tata Motors has launched a new top-spec Dark Edition model of Safari. The special edition of the mid-size SUV becomes the fifth model of the brand’s Dark Edition lineup. Prior to Safari, the Dark Edition range consisted of Harrier, Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV.

Like its five-seat sibling, Safari Dark Edition is also likely to be made available in four variants XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+. Prior to its launch, the SUV was teased on Tata Motors’ social media handle recently. Official bookings for Safari Dark Edition have commenced in all dealerships across the country.

Safari Dark Edition – Exterior

Like previous Dark Edition models, the new SUV doesn’t receive any mechanical changes over the standard model and only flaunts cosmetic updates. In line with the rest of the Dark Edition range, Safari Dark Edition gets an all-black exterior and interior which gives a bold appearance to the car.

The SUV is wrapped by an all-black exterior paint scheme called Oberon Black which feels very premium. First units have started to arrive at dealer showrooms from today onwards.

Chrome elements on the exterior of the standard Safari have been replaced with piano-black trims. Notable highlights include a front grille and alloy wheels which have been given a charcoal black treatment.

However, design of alloy wheels and grille with a tri-arrow pattern remains the same. It also flaunts a Dark Edition logo in chrome on the SUV’s tailgate to distinguish itself from the regular model.

Interior & Features

The all-black theme on its exterior has also been carried forward inside the cabin which gives a very sporty vibe to occupants. The model will receive tri-arrow perforations on the same Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery and Dark embroidery on the seat headrests. Both six- and seven-seat configurations are being offered with the Dark Edition model of Safari.

The cabin will be laced with all the niceties offered in regular models of the SUV. These include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument console, JBL stereo system, a wireless phone charger, auto climate control, cruise control and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features will include multiple airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and more.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Safari Dark Edition is the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that performs duties in the entire range of Safari and Harrier. This unit kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, sending power to the front wheels.