Tata Safari Arrives At Dealer Yard – New Spy Shots Of Interiors, Exteriors

The new Tata Safari comes in with features such as remote commands, over-the-air alerts, geo-fencing and more

Tata Safari has long been an ardent topic of speculation. Well, everyone was right to some degree. Tata Motors announced earlier this month that the Gravitas was just a codename. Harrier 7 seater version will be called Safari.

Tata Motors says that since the first day, when the SUV was conceptualized back in 2016, it was going to be called Safari. The other names which this SUV has had (Q502, H7X, Buzzard, Gravitas) over the years, was just to throw everyone off-track.

New Tata Safari

Safari went through the paces for over two decades, and in its new avatar, it’s evolved to align with new age SUV customers. All set to make its debut on 26th January 2021 at 7 PM, the new Tata Safari has now started arriving at dealer yards. The images are credit to Facebook Group Rushlane Spylane.

Here are the first exclusive photos of the new Tata Safari XZA+ automatic 6 seater with captain seats in middle row. This is the fully loaded, top-spec variant of Safari which is expected to cost you about Rs 22-23 lakhs, ex-sh. At the same time it is unveiled globally, major Tata Motors dealers will also be unveiling the SUV at the same time. Bookings will also commence same day – online as well as offline.

Features

Tata Nexon EV was the first car from Tata Motors to receive iRA connected car technology. The Nexon and Altroz iTurbo followed suite and now the company has announced that its upcoming models such as the 2021 Tata Harrier and the Safari SUV will get these internet connected app-enabled features.

The new iRA connected car technology from Tata Motors has been especially designed to cater to the demands of the Indian buyer. A total of 27 connected car features, which on the Safari is divided into 5 categories.

Tata Safari’s Telematics

Safari’s connected car technology have been divided into 5 categories of Safety and Security, Remote Commands, Alerts and Notifications, Over-The-Air Updates and Health Check. The list of connected features offered under these categories will include remote lock and unlock, remote lights on and off and remote horn.

Find My Car, Speed alerts, Time fencing alert, Idle alert and Panic notification will also be among these connected features. Special attention to safety and security will be via features such as remote immobilization, intrusion alert, info on critical car parameters, SOS SMS in the event of an accident, Geo fencing and update on location to the nearest company service center are also a part of these connectivity features.

The Tata Safari also gets connectivity equipment that indicates trip details, valet mode, live tracking and share location besides over-the-air software updates, tribes for socializing with other Tata vehicle owners and smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. iRA, ConnectNext and What3Words come in with a 12 month validity period and can be downloaded for free from either App Store or Play Store.

Specs

Tata Safari is positioned on the OMEGArc or Optimal Modular Efficient Global Architecture as is also seen in the case of the Harrier. It will come in with four variants, three colour schemes and two seating configurations of 6 and 7 seater options.

The Safari will be loaded with safety equipment. These will include rear parking sensors, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic parking brake and auto hold function. It will also receive ABS, EBD, traction control, cornering stability, hill hold assist, hill descent control and roll over mitigation, etc.

The new Safari will share its engine spec with the Harrier. It will be powered by a 2.0 liter Kryotec diesel engine offering 170bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic unit.

Considering the feature and connectivity updates, the Tata Safari is set to be priced above the Harrier which currently retails at approx Rs 14-21 lakhs range, ex-sh. Hence a price span from Rs.15-21 lakhs is what could be estimated for the Safari which will go on to compete with the MG Hector Plus and second-gen Mahindra XUV500.