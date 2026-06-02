Tata Safari EV Spied – 7 Seater Mahindra XEV 9S Rival

Tata Safari EV will rival the 7-seater XEV 9S, which is currently Mahindra’s best-selling E SUV, suggesting demand for a Tata 7-seater E SUV

After the launch of Harrier EV, Tata Motors missed the window to launch India’s first 7-seater electric SUV in the form of Safari EV. It was Mahindra that took the title with their XEV 9S, which has now emerged as the company’s best-selling electric SUV over BE 6 and XEV 9.

Tata continues to lead the EV segment in India, but will soon expand the EV lineup to include Sierra EV and Safari EV. After these, only the Altroz will remain to be electrified. In the latest development, the Safari EV has been spied on road tests for the first time. It is expected to be launched around the upcoming festive season.

Safari EV spied

Exterior profile of Safari EV appears largely the same as its ICE counterpart. Common features include the squared and flared wheel arches, a familiar design for the roof rails and a prominent roof mounted spoiler. The SUV has a gently tapering roofline, a raked windshield and wraparound taillamps. Finer details are not visible due to the heavy camouflage.

Exclusive features that can be seen with Safari EV include a side step. This is not available with the ICE Safari. Another important reveal is a multi-link rear suspension setup, which appears similar to that of Harrier EV. It is expected that Safari EV will be using the Acti.ev+ platform, the same as Harrier EV. Sharing parts with the ICE version will help achieve a competitive price point.

Safari EV will get some EV-specific features such as a closed-off grille and exclusive badging to distinguish it from its ICE counterpart. Front and rear bumpers are expected to be refreshed for a more contemporary aesthetic. A similar approach could also apply for the alloy wheels. Dimensionally, the Safari EV will be largely the same as its ICE counterpart. The latter is 4,668 mm long, 1,922 mm wide, 1,795 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm.

Technology stack, powertrains

Inside, the software systems and powertrains for Safari EV are expected to be borrowed from Harrier EV. Tata uses TIDAL (Tata Intelligent Digital Architecture Layer) software system, which is essentially the brand’s foundational architecture for a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV). Key features include the iRA connectivity suite, OTA updates, a large touchscreen and premium JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos.

Safari EV is expected to get features like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging. Other capabilities could include summon mode, off-road assist, 540° camera, auto park assist, low speed cruise control, integrated UPI payment system and more advanced ADAS features.

Safari EV is expected to get battery pack options of 65 kWh and 75 kWh, similar to Harrier EV. Both RWD and AWD options will be available with Safari EV. AWD with dual motors will be offered exclusively with the larger battery pack variants. Safari EV could have a slightly lower range since it is heavier than Harrier EV. Highest range of Harrier EV is 628 km with the 75 kWh RWD variant.

Safari EV will be Tata’s first 7-seater electric SUV. It will primarily rival the Mahindra XEV 9S. To be positioned as Tata’s flagship electric offering, the Safari EV could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 22 lakh.

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