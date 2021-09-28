Tata Safari Features Updated Ahead Of XUV700 Launch – New Price List Sep 2021

If XUV700 Repeats Thar’s Success, it could create challenges for rivals Safari, Harrier, Alcazar and Hector Plus

Tata Motors has introduced some new features for Safari mid-spec XT and top-spec XZ / XZA variants. With these, prices have been increased in the range of Rs 7-12k. This follows the launch of Safari Gold Edition, which is now the top-spec variant of the SUV. Safari Gold Edition is available in the price range of Rs 21.89 lakh to Rs 23.18 lakh.

As may be recalled, Safari Gold Edition came with golden highlights across exteriors and interiors. It gets premium features likes Oyster White Diamond Quilted genuine leather seats and ventilated front and second row seats.

Other key updates include air purifier, wireless charger and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay over Wi-Fi. These features will now also be offered with some of the standard variants of Safari.

Tata Safari Prices Sep 2021

With the updates, Safari XT and XT+ have become costlier by Rs 7k each. New prices are Rs 18.06 lakh and Rs 18.66 lakh, respectively. Other variants XZ, XZA, XZ+, XZA+, XZ+ Adventure, and XZA+ Adventure have become costlier by Rs 12k each. These are priced in the range of Rs 20.09 lakh to Rs 22.14 lakh. In terms of features, XT trims now get the air purifier. Wireless charging and Wi-Fi Android / Apple connectivity will be available with XZ and XZA and higher variants.

Key features already offered with Safari XT variants include soft touch dashboard with anti-reflective ‘Nappa’ grain top layer, fully automatic temperature control with HVAC, electrically foldable ORVMs, R18 alloy wheels, mood lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system, iRA connected car technology, cruise control and reverse parking camera. Panoramic sunroof is offered with XT+ and XTA+ variants.

Safari XZ and XZA variants are equipped with Xenon HID projector headlamps, premium Benecke Kaliko Signature Oyster White leather seat upholstery and door pad inserts, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, Wet), 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, JBL sound system, 6-airbags, and 7-inch TFT instrument console.

Tata Safari engine

Under the hood, Tata Safari has a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. It is capable of generating 170 ps of max power at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 1750-2500 rpm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

For most of its cars, Tata Motors is known to introduce updates at regular intervals. This has helped keep the portfolio refreshed in line with evolving market trends. In case of Safari, the timing of the updates seems most appropriate. Safari will soon have to take on Mahindra XUV700 that is expected to go on sale in coming weeks.

Prices of XUV700 are expected to be revealed soon. Leaked data indicates that XUV700 will be competitively priced, starting at Rs 11.99 lakh. Top-spec variants will be offered in the range of Rs 18.49 lakh to Rs 21.69 lakh. XUV700 has been equipped with segment-first features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). With the updates, Tata Safari can compete with XUV700 in a better way.