Tata Safari Gold Edition Launch Price Rs 21.89 L To Rs Rs 23.18 L

Tata Safari Gold Edition has been launched in two colour options of White Gold and Black Gold

Tata Safari SUV, currently seen in colour options of Royal Blue, Tropical Mist (new), Daytona Grey, Orcus White, and Tropical Mist Adventure gets a ‘Midas Touch’ with a new all Gold Edition. This new edition sits above the existing Safari variants. It is even more expensive than the Safari Adventure trim.

Tata Safari Gold Edition Prices

New Safari Gold Edition is priced at Rs 21.89 lakh for the manual and Rs 23.18 lakh for the automatic. In comparison, the XZ+ ADV trim is priced at Rs 20.59 lakh and the XZA+ ADV trim is priced at Rs 22.02 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. This indicates that the Gold Edition is up to Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the existing Safari top trims.

Tata Safari Gold edition will also be showcased at the 2021 IPL in UAE. In previous season of IPL, it was the Tata Altroz which was official partner for the cricket tournament. The association now being extended, this time round Tata Safari is the official partner of the 2021 IPL. Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be held in UAE from September 19 to October 15, 2021.

Tata Safari Gold Edition – Design Updates

Speaking about the New Safari White Gold – It is derived from the premium Frost White colour, offers a contrast of black and white. The black roof adds a unique dual tone appearance that commands attention at first glance. Adding to it, the glistening Mont Blanc Marble finish mid pad with subtle golden accents creates an endless environment of serenity and luxury.

New Safari Black Gold avatar offers Coffee Bean inspired Black exteriors. It gets golden accents on the exteriors. The interiors of the Black Gold complement the exteriors with a combination of Dark Marble finish mid pad and golden flourishes throughout the cabin.

The interiors have been further enhanced with premium features like Oyster White Diamond Quilted – genuine leather seats, offering ventilation on both the 1st & 2nd rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over Wifi, making it the most impressive version of the Safari yet.

Other features will continue to be the same as that seen on the existing model and will include an 8.8 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with advanced ESP along with 14 functionalities along with Boss Mode for enhance ride comforts.

2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition will sport the automakers Impact 2.0 design language and OMEGARC architecture, derived from D8 platform from Land Rover. Safety equipment includes cruise control, 6 airbags, cornering stability control and reverse camera.

Engine Specs

There will be no change in mechanics where the 2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition is concerned. It will continue to be powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine offering 170 hp peak power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm peak torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Safari competes against MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and soon to be launched Mahindra XUV700.