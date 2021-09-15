Tata Safari Gold Edition Teased Ahead Of Debut At IPL 2021

In mid-size SUV segment, Safari is ahead of Jeep Compass but trails Harrier, Hector and Alcazar

Tata’s timing for unveiling Safari Gold edition seems most appropriate. It goes well against the backdrop of golden-hued deserts that UAE and most regions in Middle East are known for. It is to note that the second phase of IPL is being organized in UAE from September 19 to October 15.

Earlier, IPL had to be suspended due to increase in Covid cases during second wave. For max visibility, the best dates to unveil Safari Gold edition would be the opening day or the last day when the final match will be held.

Tata Safari Gold details

It is likely that Tata Safari Gold edition will utilize the High-Street Gold colour option. This was first introduced with Altroz, as a means to represent the car’s superior design, driving dynamics, customization, technology and safety. Altroz was essentially presented as a gold standard in all these aspects.

Based on general street observations, it is obvious that High-Street Gold colour is not for everyone. For SUVs, the preferred colour options are usually white, black, grey, and blue. High-Street Gold certainly looks attractive, but it’s more like a collector’s item. Not many would feel comfortable using a SUV wrapped in golden shade.

Talking about Safari, existing colour options include Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Tropical Mist Adventure. It is possible that Dark edition can be introduced for Safari in the future. Dark edition is currently available with Tata cars such as Harrier, Altroz, and Nexon.

Safari Gold edition will probably target a niche customer base that doesn’t mind experimenting with new ideas. It could appeal to folks who like to flaunt their rides and believe that cars are an accessory to their style statement. High-Street Gold colour looks particularly good on Safari, as compared to golden Altroz. This could translate into higher sales of Safari Gold edition.

It is not certain if the golden theme will be applied on the inside as well. If it is implemented, they are likely to be limited to subtle hints. For example, there could be some golden coloured accents on the dashboard.

No other changes

In terms of design, features and engine options, Tata Safari Gold edition will be the same as other models. Safari utilizes the OMEGA architecture (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advance Architecture), the same as that of Harrier. It is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform.

Safari is offered with a 2.0 litre turbo diesel motor that makes 170 ps at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The SUV packs in a comprehensive range of safety features. It includes 6-airbags, perimetric alarm system, electronic stability program (ESP), electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill hold control, hill descent control, auto dimming IRVM, and tyre pressure monitoring system.