Tata Safari GTS Concept In Carmine Red Colour – Black Alloys, Interiors

Independent automotive artists often come up with better looking versions of the original

Launched earlier this year in February, Tata Safari goes up against the likes of MG Hector Plus, recently launched Hyundai Alcazar and upcoming Mahindra XUV700. While Safari is a good looking, powerful SUV with immense off-road potential, there’s no reason why it cannot be made better. That’s exactly what automotive artist sdesyn had in mind when they came up with a sportier version of Safari named ‘GTS’ concept.

Tata Safari GTS concept key updates

In case of SUVs, the popular colour options are usually black, white, grey, and silver. Red colour may be available for some SUVs, for example, MG Hector Plus has a Glaze Red option. However, Alcazar and Safari don’t have red or anything even close to it. For Safari, the stock colour options include Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Tropical Mist Adventure.

For a sportier look and feel, Safari GTS concept gets a sprightly Carmine Red paint job. This colour option is offered with Porsche. However, a new colour is not the only thing that makes this concept stand out. To further augment its sporty character, a number of other changes have also been introduced.

One of the key updates is that all chrome and metallic bits have been replaced with a blacked-out look. This includes the front grille, headlamps, fog lamps, air dam, and front and rear skid plates. Stock alloy wheels have been replaced with aftermarket units from Rotiform. These are LAS-R cast monoblock units wrapped in Matte Black shade.

These have been rebadged with Tata logo. Even though small, the Tata logo on the wheels stands out. That’s because it’s the only chrome / metallic bit that this concept has. Other updates include adjustable suspension, which will allow sportier drive experience.

Will Safari get Red option?

Safari GTS concept certainly looks droolworthy to say the least. And considering that Tata Motors has consistently updated its products including addition of new colours, it is possible that a red colour option may be launched for Safari.

The company has also been updating its products based on consumer feedback. A recent example is that of Dark Edition, which was first introduced with Harrier. Dark Edition has now been extended to other Tata cars such as Nexon, Altroz and Nexon EV.

In view of these factors, the possibility of Safari getting red paint cannot be denied. However, it may take some time before a red Safari rolls out of the plant. Folks who don’t want to wait can probably approach a workshop to get the red shade and other updates visualized in this Safari GTS concept.