Tata Safari, Harrier Launched With L2 ADAS – Colour Options Rejigged

For existing Harrier / Safari owners, the ADAS Level 2 update will be installed at the dealership completely free of cost

As part of its strategy to introduce updates at regular intervals, Tata Motors has added Level 2 ADAS functions with Harrier and Safari. This is in line with industry standards and ensures enhanced safety for users. The Level 2 ADAS update is available for Adventure + A, Fearless + / Accomplished + variants of new Harrier facelift and Safari facelift. Hat tip to Motor Arena India for sharing the update.

Harrier / Safari L2 ADAS

Before this update, the ADAS kit onboard Harrier and Safari was L2 Capable. It has now been upgraded to L2 Level. New additions are lane keep assist and adaptive steering assist with lane centering (AT Only). Select variants of Harrier and Safari will now have a total of 20 ADAS functions.

Lane keep assist function tracks the lane markings on the road. It adjusts the steering to ensure that the vehicle stays in its lane. The adaptive steering assist works in combination with the adaptive cruise control system. It is designed to ensure that the vehicle remains centered in its lane while cruising.

Harrier and Safari users can activate the lane keep assist function from the steering. For it to work, the vehicle should be cruising at a speed of more than 60 kmph. This is in line with industry standards. Lane keep assist systems are designed specifically for highways and open road driving. For lane keep assist to work, it is also necessary that the road has proper lane markings.

How to get ADAS L2 upgrade?

Existing Harrier and Safari customers who are eligible for the Level 2 ADAS upgrade can contact their nearest dealership. They can fix an appointment to get the ADAS L2 upgrade installed in their vehicle. As mentioned earlier, the ADAS L2 upgrade is available to owners of Harrier and Safari facelifts (Adventure + A, Fearless + / Accomplished + variants). For new customers, the eligible variants are the same. The ADAS L2 will be part of the overall package in case of customers buying a new Harrier or Safari. No additional cost is applicable on the ADAS L2 upgrade.

Other ADAS features that were available earlier will be carried forward. The list includes adaptive cruise control (AT Only), autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, traffic sign recognition and high beam assist. Harrier and Safari also have blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane change alert, rear cross traffic alert and door open alert.

Harrier / Safari colour reshuffle

Colours options available with higher trims have been made available with lower trims and vice-versa. For example, Pebble Grey and Coral Red colour options that were available with Adventure and Fearless trims of Tata Harrier have now been introduced with Smart and Pure variants. Similarly, the Ash Grey colour available with lower trims has been introduced with Adventure and Fearless trims. The Seaweed Green colour that was earlier exclusive to Adventure trim has been introduced with Fearless trim as well.

A similar colour reshuffle is applicable on ?Tata Safari. Stardust Ash and Galactic Sapphire have been introduced with Smart and Pure trims, whereas Lunar Slate is now available with Adventure and Accomplished trims. Supernova Copper is now available with Accomplished, in addition to Adventure trim.