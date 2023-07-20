Hold Tight! Tata Harrier and Safari Get Rs 20,000 Pricier

Whoop-Whoop! Price Protection for those who have booked prior to 17th July – Safari and Harrier Price July 2023

Harrier Price July 2023 is in the range of 20k. Tata Motors has introduced a price hike across its model range. The company currently sells the Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier and Safari. And prices of all models across all variants (that also include electric models) have increased. Rising input costs are heading price hikes.

The price hike came into effect from 17th July 2023. Price protection is offered to those who made their bookings upto 16th July with deliveries to be effected by 31st July 2023.

Tata Harrier’s Wild Ride: Surging Costs and Smokin’ Wheels

While we detailed the price hike on Tata Nexon, Tiago and Tigor earlier, here we detail price hike across Tata Harrier and Safari variants. Both of which get a blanket price hike of Rs 20,000 across both manual and automatic variants.

Tata Motors introduced the 2023 Harrier in February this year. It has however, not being doing too well in terms of sales. And posted a YoY and MoM decline in June 2023 to 2,040 units. Waiting period is at 6-8 weeks from date of booking.

Prices have been increased across both MT and AMT variants by Rs 20,000. Base XE MT trim, which was earlier priced at Rs 15 lakh is now Rs 15.20 lakh, a hike of 1.33 percent. XM trim is now priced at Rs 16.65 lakh with a 1.22 percent hike as compared to earlier price of Rs 16.45 lakh. It is a similar price hike across the other MT trims. Top spec XZ+ Red Dark now carryies a price tag of Rs 21.97 lakh up 0.92 percent as against earlier pricing of Rs 21.77 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).

Similarly, AT variants start off at Rs 19.20 lakh, a hike of 1.05 percent over the old price of Rs 19.00 lakh. Top spec XZA+ ) Red carries a new price of Rs 24.27 lakh, up 0.83 percent from 24.07 lakh charged earlier.

Safari Safari: A Price Hike Adventure

Tata Safari sales have also been on the ebb in recent months. Earlier priced from Rs 15.65 lakh for the base XE MT trim, price has been increased by 1.28 percent or Rs 20,000. Now listed at Rs 15.85 lakh from 17th July 2023. Top spec XZA+ O Red AT is now at Rs 25.11 lakh from an earlier price of Rs 24.91 lakh.

To improve sales of these two models, and with competition getting stiff in this segment, 2024 facelift versions of both Tata Safari and Harrier will see a host of exterior and interior updates.

More recently the Safari facelift was rendered and boasts of a new design language. The render shows off improved exteriors with a horizontal LED DRL connecting the larger DRLs, a front grille in the front in a sleeker design, revised body cladding and new design elements to the rear. It also sports some interior updates. The Harrier facelift was also spotted late last month sharing similar features with the Safari facelift. Launch date is expected for later this year.