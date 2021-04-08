Tata Safari Hoarding Is India’s Largest – 265 Tons Steel, 225 Ft Wide

Tata Safari is offered in six variants namely XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ with a starting price of Rs 14.7 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has been making the right noise in the marketing and advertising department. The company’s constant presence in television and social media promoting its products is well known within the industry. A couple of years ago the homegrown manufacturer had set up a massive hoarding of Harrier on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Now, the brand has installed another massive hoarding on the same site, this time of Hairrer’s larger sibling- the all-new Safari. As per Tata Motors, this is the largest hoarding of any automobile in India ever.

Dimensions of Safari hoarding

Talking of specs, the advertising hoarding measures a gigantic 28,000 plus sq feet in size, 225 feet in width and 125 feet in height. It is simply impossible to ignore when one comes across it. The hallmark of its strength is ensured by a massive 265 tons of steel used Not only during the day but also during night the hoarding is clearly visible thanks to the illumination installed along with it.

In comparison, the hoarding displaying Harrier measured 27,500 square feet. Tata was also engaged in stiff competition with Jeep when the latter installed a similar hoarding of Compass back when it first launched. The Jeep hoarding measured 253 feet in width and 100 feet tall. With the Compass 7 seater on its way, Jeep might take the opportunity to come with an even bigger hoarding (just saying).

Tata Safari Specs

Speaking of the SUV’s specifications, the all-new Safari is based on the Land Rover derived OMEGARC platform which also underpins Harrier. The three-row SUV is available in both six- and seven-seat configurations with the former being offered with two captain seats in the middle row.

Safari draws its power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged Kryotec diesel unit that returns an output of 168 bhp at 3750rpm and 350Nm of peak torque which is delivered between 1750-2500rpm. This motor is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Unlike the previous generation Safari, this one is a front-wheel-drive SUV.

Features on offer

Coming to its equipment, the new Safari offers features such as an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, nine-speaker JBL surround sound system, a panoramic sunroof, six-way powered driver seat, iRA connected car technology and more.

It also comes with three drive modes- Normal, Rough and Wet. Safety kit on offer includes features such as up to six airbags, traction control, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, corner stability control and rollover mitigation.