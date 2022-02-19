Tata Safari Kaziranga, Punch Kaziranga Spied At Dealer Showroom

To promote customer engagement and boost sales, Tata Motors has regularly introduced new editions of its popular cars and SUVs

As official sponsor of IPL 2022, Tata Motors is utilizing the opportunity to highlight key USPs of its passenger vehicles. Focus appears to be on promoting the sturdy build quality of Tata cars. For that, the company will be launching a one-off special Kaziranga edition of all its SUVs – Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

Kaziranga connection

Tata cars and SUVs are among the safest in the country, having received 4-star and 5-star safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests. The link to Kaziranga comes from the one-horned rhino, which is known for its toughness and go-anywhere attitude.

While Kaziranga National Park is home to apex predators such as leopards and Bengal tigers, the one-horned rhino remains unperturbed and roams freely across the Park’s vast grasslands and forests. Something similar can be seen with Tata cars that have witnessed strong sales even in the presence of formidable rivals.

Kaziranga editions of Tata SUVs will be put up for auction at IPL 2022. Funds generated via the auction will be channelled towards conservation efforts being undertaken at Kaziranga National Park. It is possible that Tata Motors may also pitch in to add its own share to aid the conservation efforts.

The company had initially teased the Kaziranga edition of Punch, which has the highest safety points among all other Tata cars. As of now, Nexon, Harrier and Safari have also been added to Kaziranga edition list.

It is to note that among these three, only Nexon has been tested by Global NCAP. Harrier and Safari are yet to be tested. Now that these two are slated to get Kaziranga editions, it brings up the possibility that Global NCAP ratings of these SUVs could also be revealed. Tata Kaziranga editions have arrived at dealer showrooms. Hat tip to Sharman D’Souza for sharing the spy shots.

Earthly vibes

Kaziranga edition of all Tata SUVs exude earthly vibes across exteriors and interiors. They are wrapped in a special Grassland Beige paint, which closely resonates with the most common yellowish-green shade seen in Kaziranga National Park.

The special edition SUVs also get rhino motifs and badging across exteriors and interiors. All SUVs will have an air purifier, which reflects the pollution-free environs of the park. For a sporty profile, the SUVs will have blacked-out pillars, roof and body cladding.

On the inside, Kaziranga SUVs get brown and black upholstery and earthly beige themed dashboard. Most other features are expected to be the same as available with standard variants of respective SUVs. Since these will be auctioned and will not be available for sale, they are likely to be top-spec variants.

With their updated styling, Tata Kaziranga editions come across as truly unique relative to standard colour options available for these SUVs. It will be interesting to see the response for these SUVs at the auction.